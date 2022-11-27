ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 4

Tracey Robinson - Smith
3d ago

My Deepest Condolences to the Family and friends 🙏 for Everybody. STOP THE KILLING AND LET'S START HEALING AND LOVING ONE ANOTHER. IJMN AMEN 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Gunned Down Near East Baltimore Resource Center, Police Say

Police are investigating an early morning Thursday shooting in East Baltimore that left one man dead. At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Eastern District responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street, where there was a reported shooting. Upon arrival,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot, injured in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two men were shot early Wednesday morning in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street in the northwest. According to the police report, one of the victims flagged down a DC Police officer at the intersection...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

New details released on Magruder High School shooting

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of the teen shot inside a bathroom at Magruder High School accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resources officers during a time of “significantly increased violence.” FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family's attorney about the suit.
WJLA

DMV activists concerned as hospital workers see more violent injuries in juvenile patients

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At least 18 juveniles have been homicide victims in D.C. this year -- double the number from 2019 -- and the year is not over yet. Children’s National Hospital has a grant from the D.C. Office of Victims Services and Justice Grants to help interrupt violence, plus prevent victims from retaliating or being victimized again. But now they are seeing even more victims of gunshot wounds and penetrating injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Fatally Shot Over The Weekend In Southeast D.C.

A teenage boy was fatally shot over the weekend in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Following reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m on Saturday, police found 16-year-old Jakhi Snider suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Morris Road, near Fort Stanton Park. Emergency responders rushed Snider to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC12

Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy