BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO