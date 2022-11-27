Read full article on original website
Tracey Robinson - Smith
3d ago
My Deepest Condolences to the Family and friends 🙏 for Everybody. STOP THE KILLING AND LET'S START HEALING AND LOVING ONE ANOTHER. IJMN AMEN 🙏
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Man Gunned Down Near East Baltimore Resource Center, Police Say
Police are investigating an early morning Thursday shooting in East Baltimore that left one man dead. At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Eastern District responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street, where there was a reported shooting. Upon arrival,...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police arrest murder suspect who repeatedly evaded authorities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who repeatedly fled police in connection with an October homicide in Mount Vernon, and earned the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted," has been taken into custody. Fairfax County Police announced Thursday afternoon that Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a brief...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot, injured in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two men were shot early Wednesday morning in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street in the northwest. According to the police report, one of the victims flagged down a DC Police officer at the intersection...
Fairfax Police arrest Baltimore duo for cash for gold robbery scheme
The Fairfax County Police Department arrested two people from Baltimore and are looking for one more after they were caught taking part in an elaborate robbery scheme involving fake gold jewelry in Fairfax.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Southeast. At approximately 4:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the...
Dean Of DC Elementary School Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women At Greenbelt Park: Police
Authorities say that a Maryland man who serves as the dean of students at a Washington, DC elementary school is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to at least two women at a public park. Jamie Lee White, 45, of Hyattsville, was arrested and placed on leave from his school...
fox5dc.com
Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda
GRAPHIC VIDEO | DISCRETION ADVISED: Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released. (Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office)
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
fox5dc.com
New details released on Magruder High School shooting
A lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of the teen shot inside a bathroom at Magruder High School accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resources officers during a time of “significantly increased violence.” FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family's attorney about the suit.
WJLA
DMV activists concerned as hospital workers see more violent injuries in juvenile patients
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At least 18 juveniles have been homicide victims in D.C. this year -- double the number from 2019 -- and the year is not over yet. Children’s National Hospital has a grant from the D.C. Office of Victims Services and Justice Grants to help interrupt violence, plus prevent victims from retaliating or being victimized again. But now they are seeing even more victims of gunshot wounds and penetrating injuries.
A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Fatally Shot Over The Weekend In Southeast D.C.
A teenage boy was fatally shot over the weekend in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Following reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m on Saturday, police found 16-year-old Jakhi Snider suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Morris Road, near Fort Stanton Park. Emergency responders rushed Snider to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
fox5dc.com
Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers. Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside...
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
WSET
VIDEO: Baltimore Police searching for gunman in brazen liquor store shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the person seen on video shooting into a car driving away from a liquor store earlier this month. The shooting happened on November 15 in the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, according to police. The video shows...
WTOP
Hyattsville chief credits mom, officers with getting rifle away from sleeping teen
Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod J. Towers credits a mother for trusting his department and officers for successfully retrieving an assault rifle from a sleeping teen. The mother of the 15-year-old boy called police to the family’s home, in the 3500 block of Madison Place, around 8 p.m. Sunday. Towers...
Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
