Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Cape Hatteras basketball took on Camden, First Flight in opening games
Cape Hatteras Secondary Lady Hurricanes took on Camden on the Buxton basketball court Nov. 18 and First Flight Monday, Nov. 21. Camden claimed the first matchup 45-33, behind the three-point shooting by Faith Underwood. Five three-pointers propelled Underwood to a 20-point game. For Cape Hatteras, Kylie Phillips swished the net...
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
WSLS
Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as...
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik, 77, of Elizabeth City, died November 22, 2022 at home. She was born April 4, 1945 in Norfolk, Va. Funeral service will be held December 2 at 11 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rev. William Robert Bailey
Rev. William R. Bailey Sr., 91, of Elizabeth City, died November 24, 2022 at home. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, Mo. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Funeral service was held November 29, 2022. Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to Kairos Prison Ministry at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute, kairosnc.org/edonation or to a charity of choice.
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thomas Elmer Barstow Jr.
Thomas Elmer Barstow Jr., 52, of Moyock, died November 27, 2022 at home. He was born November 27, 2022 in Long Beach, Calif. and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO...
thecoastlandtimes.com
JoAnne C. Kelley
JoAnne C. Kelley, 74, of Grandy, died November 24, 2022 after a long battle with autoimmune/blood disorders. She was born and raised near Springfield, Mass. Celebration of life is set for December 10 at 4:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Southern Shores. Another celebration of life will take place in early January 2023 near Springfield, Mass. with details forthcoming.
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
newbernnow.com
Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert
By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Margaret H. Bland
Margaret H. Bland, 80, of Moyock, died November 18, 2022 at home. She was born October 2, 1942 in Pasquotank County. At her request, no service will be held. Donations may be made to any facility that cares for stray animals. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE...
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
WITN
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Hampton Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0