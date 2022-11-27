ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Cape Hatteras basketball took on Camden, First Flight in opening games

Cape Hatteras Secondary Lady Hurricanes took on Camden on the Buxton basketball court Nov. 18 and First Flight Monday, Nov. 21. Camden claimed the first matchup 45-33, behind the three-point shooting by Faith Underwood. Five three-pointers propelled Underwood to a 20-point game. For Cape Hatteras, Kylie Phillips swished the net...
CAMDEN, NC
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
HAMPTON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Linda Faye Stebok Peserik

Linda Faye Stebok Peserik, 77, of Elizabeth City, died November 22, 2022 at home. She was born April 4, 1945 in Norfolk, Va. Funeral service will be held December 2 at 11 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Rev. William Robert Bailey

Rev. William R. Bailey Sr., 91, of Elizabeth City, died November 24, 2022 at home. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, Mo. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Funeral service was held November 29, 2022. Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to Kairos Prison Ministry at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute, kairosnc.org/edonation or to a charity of choice.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Thomas Elmer Barstow Jr.

Thomas Elmer Barstow Jr., 52, of Moyock, died November 27, 2022 at home. He was born November 27, 2022 in Long Beach, Calif. and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO...
MOYOCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

JoAnne C. Kelley

JoAnne C. Kelley, 74, of Grandy, died November 24, 2022 after a long battle with autoimmune/blood disorders. She was born and raised near Springfield, Mass. Celebration of life is set for December 10 at 4:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Southern Shores. Another celebration of life will take place in early January 2023 near Springfield, Mass. with details forthcoming.
GRANDY, NC
newbernnow.com

Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
NEW BERN, NC
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Margaret H. Bland

Margaret H. Bland, 80, of Moyock, died November 18, 2022 at home. She was born October 2, 1942 in Pasquotank County. At her request, no service will be held. Donations may be made to any facility that cares for stray animals. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE...
MOYOCK, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
GREENVILLE, NC

