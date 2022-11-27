PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her father to death at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday. Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers got a report of a stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment near 29th and Sweetwater avenues, just south of Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Shaqueila Hudson, who said she had stabbed her father, Cory Little, 44, during an argument. Little died at the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO