fox10phoenix.com
Woman found dead in west Phoenix home, homicide investigation underway
PHOENIX - A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found at a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell with "signs of trauma." Phoenix firefighters had found her body on the evening of Nov. 30, and her name has not been released. Police say she...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. where a woman was found dead. Police say the woman showed signs of trauma, which was possibly...
AZFamily
Deadly officer-involved shooting after pursuit in south Phoenix
If the lava does cut through the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, it would have a major impact on the island’s infrastructure. Everything from wall art, to children's apparel & upcycled pieces, can be found at this Buckeye shop. Ticketmaster troubles lead lawmakers to press for answers. Updated: 4 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
AZFamily
Woman stabs father to death at Phoenix apartment, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her father to death at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday. Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers got a report of a stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment near 29th and Sweetwater avenues, just south of Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Shaqueila Hudson, who said she had stabbed her father, Cory Little, 44, during an argument. Little died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man shot near 59th Ave and Camelback Road, multiple people detained
At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.
ABC 15 News
Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her father to death, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail on manslaughter charges after allegedly stabbing her father during an argument, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex near 29th and Sweetwater Avenues on Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers...
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
AZFamily
Mother of man shot and killed in Phoenix looking for answers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother is grieving after her son was shot and killed on Friday night. Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death. In the meantime, his mom Ruslund Biscoe can’t sleep; she feels sick and wants a chance to hug her son. “I just want my baby to knock on the door,” Biscoe said. “And say mom, what are you doing?”
AZFamily
Man accused of stabbing Mesa Fry’s employee because he felt “disrespected”
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is facing charges for stabbing a Fry’s Food & Drug employee in Mesa last week, claiming he felt “disrespected.” The suspect, 37-year-old Henry Mcleod, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. On Nov. 23, just...
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
AZFamily
Man accused of murdering girlfriend, threatening her family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old Phoenix man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death and threatening her family members earlier this month. On Nov. 11, police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died at the scene. Detectives later identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Montel Alexander, as a person of interest in the case.
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m. Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix taken off FBI's most wanted list
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
AZFamily
2 seriously hurt after car slams into Federico’s Mexican Food in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Federico’s Mexican Food location in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved two cars and two people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a sedan that hit a side of a wall with extensive debris scattered throughout one side of the fast food restaurant.
12 News
