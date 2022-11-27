Ravens lose 27-28, Jaguars score 18 points in fourth quarter

The Baltimore Ravens came into Jacksonville looking to win their fifth straight game against the Jaguars.

The Ravens came in starting their first drive on a good note getting multiple first downs, the possession ultimately ended with a Justin Tucker field goal to make the game 3 to 0.

After the Jaguars respond with a field goal of their own, the Ravens march back down to only kick another field goal to make the score 3-6.

At halftime the score was 9-10 after the Jaguars took the lead with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawerence to JaMychal Hasty, Tucker kicked another field goal after the Ravens came down the field again.

Tucker accounted for the Ravens first 12 points.

The Ravens first touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson rushed in for a score, but after further review the touchdown was overturned as he had a knee down before he crossed the pylon. Gus Edwards pushed the pile for a touchdown in his return to action, making the score 19-10.

All seemed well for the Ravens, until the Jaguars began to rally. Lawerence throws a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Agnew to make the score 17-19.

Desean jackson had a big catch for the Ravens as he returned to action, he finished the game with 2 catches for 74 yards.

Jaguars kicked a field goal to take the lead and make the score 20 to 19, Jackson lead the Ravens down the field to ultimately score a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Oliver to make the score 25-20, Ravens went for the 2-point conversion to make the game 27-20.

Jaguars marched down the field and score, Marvin Jones Jr. get in the end zone with just 14 seconds left on the clock, they also completed a 2-point conversion to Zay Jones to make the score 27-28.

Ravens attempt to get Tucker in position, but ultimately land him in a spot to try to make a 67-yard field to win the game, the attempt was missed.

Jackson finished the game with 343 totals yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Ravens look for a bounce back game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.