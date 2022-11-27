ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

By Riely Haven
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv3VR_0jPGtZdb00

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

What a great price for a laptop! Get one as a spare or as a gift for the kids. HP 15" Laptop, Intel Pentium N5030, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Black, $199

Don't miss out on the final season of Ted Lasso with this Apple TV device. Catch all the hit shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and For All Mankind and original movies like Spirited, Luck, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation), Originally $99, Now $59

This Shark Vertex stick vacuum is sleek and takes up no space at all. Perfect for small spaces or places with lack of storage space. Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, Originally $349, Now $199

Feel like you're in a movie theatre with this 65" 4K Ultra HD TV. Sony XR65A80J 65" Class BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR, Originally $1998, Now $1298

The digital pen comes included with this tablet. Download games and apps from the Google Play store to watch your favorite content and play your favorite games. SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4" 128GB Mystic Black (Wi-Fi) S Pen Included, Originally $649.99, Now $499

Leave the cleaning to this RoboVac and control which rooms it cleans. RoboVac LR20 Robot Vacuum, Originally $499, Now $199

Get this affordably priced TV for the guest room or play room. Perfect for a second TV (or even a first one!) RCA 58 inch 4K 2160P UHD Smart TV, Black, Originally $499, Now $298

Everyone seems to have an Applie Watch, why not you? Now you can with this Cyber Monday deal. Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 40mm Space Gray, Originally $249, Now $229

If you've ever wanted to own a pool table, now's your chance. This billiard table and dartboard combo is at a great price for Cyber Monday. Barrington 90" Ball and Claw Leg Billiard, Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set, Originally $900, Now $499

This robot vacuum has a vibrating mop and front laser navigation and also includes app control abilities. iHome AutoVac Luna 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Vibrating Mop with Front Laser Navigation, App Control, Originally $229, Now $169

(scroll to keep reading)

What a great price for this Canon wireless printer. This set comes with glossy photo paper to print your holiday photos! Canon PIXMA TS3522 Wireless AIO Printer w/Glossy Photo Paper - 4x6 (50 Sheets), Originally $90, Now $44

Bring the party outdoors and then back indoors with this portable wireless bluetooth speaker from JBL. JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Black, Originally $299, Now $199

Can you believe this Cyber Monday deal?! Get this vegan leather tote bag and pouch for under $35. MKF Collection Mina Vegan Leather Women’s Tote Bag by Mia K with Pouch -2 Pieces, Originally $249, Now $32.99

Let the kids play 'house', literally! This wood playhouse comes with a working doorbell! Delivery, anyone? KidKraft Bancroft Wooden Playhouse with Working Doorbell and Chalkboard, Originally $299, Now $178

This game has been around for ages and if you've never played, then here's your chance to get into the game. Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition, Originally $60, Now $27.99

This a fun gift or stocking stuffer for the young ones. Smashers Dino Island Mega Egg Toy, Originally $27, Now $12.50

This ultra slim laptop includes a 2 MP camera and comes at a great price. Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook, 512GB SSD, 8GB Memory, 2MP Camera, Windows 11 Home, Blue, Originally $349, Now $229

If you're a gamer, you know you need a laptop with plenty of memory. This gaming laptop is over half off its original price. ASUS TUF Gaming 17.3" Laptop, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, Originally $1862, Now $849

This retro-look fridge comes at such a great price, there's no excuse to pick one up for the garage or home office. Frigidaire 7.5 Cu. ft. Retro Refrigerator, Platinum Series, Stainless Look (EFR749), Originally $449, Now $178

This classic Keuring K-Cup coffee maker is a steal at $49. Make your favorite cup of coffee (or tea) with this classic. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Moonlight Grey, Originally $89, Now $49

If you're getting ready to travel for the holidays, now's the perfect time to replace your beat-up luggage with this hardside spinner set. Wrangler 4 Pc Hardside Spinner Luggage Set with 20" & 25" Suitcases and Packing Cubes, Black, Originally $300, Now $73

I swear by my portable ice maker, especially in the summer months. This ice maker makes ice in minutes and runs on plain ol' tap water. Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Ice Maker, Black, EFIC128, Originally $108, Now $79

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
CBS LA

Walmart Deals for Days: Walmart just added a ton of new deals to its Black Friday sale today

Attention Walmart shoppers: A brand new batch of Black Friday deals just went live at the Walmart Deals for Days sale today. Here are all the top deals, available to shop now for Walmart+ members -- including a PlayStation 5 restock and Xbox Series X restock. (Everyone can shop these Black Friday deals starting Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EST.)Walmart+ members get early access to these Black Friday dealsIf you want to shop these deals now, you'll need to be a paid Walmart+ member. (Walmart+ members get other benefits, like a free subscription to Paramount+.) Tap the button below to...
CBS News

Walmart has slashed the price on this Barbie Malibu House playset for Cyber Monday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to buy toys to gift for the holidays. This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie...
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Parade

Parade

64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy