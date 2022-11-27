FA Cup 3rd Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know + Where To Watch

All the information you need ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup third round draw takes place tomorrow, and Chelsea will be hoping for a favourable draw at the first time of asking as they go in search of a domestic trophy this season.

The Blue's lost the FA Cup final to Liverpool on penalties last season, in a disappointing game for all involved at Chelsea. Revenge will be on their mind this season, but this time under a new man in Graham Potter.

Here's all the details you need to know regarding the draw.

The FA Cup third round draw takes place tomorrow. IMAGO / News Images

When Does The Draw Take Place?

The draw takes place tomorrow evening, Monday the 28th of November from 7pm, and it will be held at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, as they are the winners of the competition from last season.

Where Can I Watch The Draw?

The draw will be available to watch from 7pm in the UK, and will be available to watch on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter , Instagram and Facebook accounts. It will also be available to watch on BBC 2.

When Are The Games Being Played?

Across the weekend of Saturday 7th of January.

Chelsea will be hoping for a favourable draw. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Who Can Chelsea Draw?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall

64. Newport County or Derby County

