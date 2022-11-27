FA Cup 3rd Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know + Where To Watch
All the information you need ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup third round draw.
The FA Cup third round draw takes place tomorrow, and Chelsea will be hoping for a favourable draw at the first time of asking as they go in search of a domestic trophy this season.
The Blue's lost the FA Cup final to Liverpool on penalties last season, in a disappointing game for all involved at Chelsea. Revenge will be on their mind this season, but this time under a new man in Graham Potter.
Here's all the details you need to know regarding the draw.
When Does The Draw Take Place?
The draw takes place tomorrow evening, Monday the 28th of November from 7pm, and it will be held at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, as they are the winners of the competition from last season.
Where Can I Watch The Draw?
The draw will be available to watch from 7pm in the UK, and will be available to watch on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter , Instagram and Facebook accounts. It will also be available to watch on BBC 2.
When Are The Games Being Played?
Across the weekend of Saturday 7th of January.
Who Can Chelsea Draw?
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall
64. Newport County or Derby County
