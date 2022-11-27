ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: How Lonnie Walker Feels About His Decision To Leave San Antonio In Free Agency

The 5th year guard reminisces about being back in the city that drafted him

The Los Angeles Lakers etched out the win last night with no Anthony Davis in a back-to-back pair of games against the San Antonio Spurs, 143-138 . The victory marked L.A.'s second straight against the Spurs, and their third win against them in seven nights.

LeBron James looked like LeBron James as he led all scorers with 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and had a game-high seven made threes in 35 minutes of play.

LA shot 58% from the field and 51.5% from three-point land; you could credit some of that scoring efficacy to first-year Laker Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker returned to San Antonio on Friday and shined back in the city where he had spent his first four NBA seasons.

Lonnie spoke to the media after the win and talked about how he feels being back in San Antonio.

“It’s been a grateful type of few days, got to come back and remanence and look back at good times. See my teammates, bond with my old teammates. That’s my family, all in all, I would say it was great and on top of that we beat them three times, I think that’s a win on my end. I love Coach Pop, he’s done a lot for me and I’ll forever be appreciative to it.”

Lonnie had an impressive return to San Antonio; in the two games, he put up 37 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and went 14/26 from the field and 7/14 from the three-point line.

Walker has been an excellent pickup for Los Angeles; he’s only 23 years old and is having his best statistical season with the Lakers.

The Lakers will no longer return to San Antonio for the remainder of the 2022-2023 regular season. They will face off against the Spurs for the last time this season, at Crypto.com Arena, on January 25th.

