Jack
4d ago
That's an odd record since keeping the lead with two minutes to go would be more up to the defense. Tom would only be needed to perform if the defense failed. So maybe a better stat for Brady would be how many times did he win the game in under two minutes after the defense failed to hold the lead.
...."G"....
4d ago
I picked Cleveland on my pool, so I'm okay with that loss for Brady, I can't stand Brady anyway, so I like anytime he loses
Linda Roane
3d ago
Tom's still good, and still setting records, that will be hard to break. Go Tom, you don't owe these haters a thing. Keep doing what you love.
