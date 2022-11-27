ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storm fronts bring rain, snow in the Sierra later this week

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Jkw_0jPGtMPO00

First Alert Weather for Saturday morning 03:41

SAN FRANCISCO -- The storm door was slowly beginning to creep open as the first of three weather fronts approached the Bay Area Sunday, bringing with it frigid temperatures for the start of the week.

The dip in the temperatures will be particularly noticeable on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

"The cold front associated with the trough will bring a burst of cold  air bringing temperatures of mid 30s to low 40s along the coast and low 30s inland for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings," the National Weather Service said. "The low temps brings concern for areas of frost in the inland valleys, such as the North Bay valley and Southern Salinas valley."

As the first system moves through it will kick the storm door wide open. Rain in the Bay Area and snow in the Sierra will begin on Thursday.

"Upper level dynamics support potential for widespread precipitation, with the usual hot spots being Northern Sonoma county, the Santa Cruz mountains, and the Big Sur coast," the weather service predicted. "Current guidance is forecasting generally 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall with higher amounts over terrain where upwards of 2 inches appear likely. "

Then a third system will make for a wet weekend.

"Another round of rainfall is anticipated for the weekend as another trough is predicted to drop out of the coastal Pacific Northwest along a similar path," the forecasters said.

In the Sierra, the stormy weather will drop a foot or more on the Tahoe ski resorts.

"The official forecast has a couple feet of snow in the high Sierra from Wednesday night through Friday night," weather service forecasters in Reno warned.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain Thursday could impact commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two storm systems set to bring significant rain to the Bay Area this week could impact the morning commute on Thursday and see wet and windy weather this weekend. Pacific Gas and Electric Company said it is ready to respond to potential power outages and is urging customers to be prepared, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here’s how much rain the Bay Area could be in for this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend continues this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain beginning Thursday. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. “I’m very happy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Possible freezing temperatures coming to Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service said to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes. The weather service said there's a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions.   KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts for Your Area
CBS San Francisco

Several Bay Area warming centers open amid cold weather

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Several warming centers will be open through Sunday in Santa Clara County, where temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight through the weekend.The county has seven warming centers set up in the Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and Woodland library branches. They will be open during the day and early evening hours, which vary by location, according to an announcement Monday from the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management.  Five additional warming centers will be open at the city of Santa Clara's Central Park, Mission and Northside library branches, as...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area airports see near-normal holiday traffic after years of pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday was somewhat bittersweet for a lot of people heading home after Thanksgiving.There were a lot of hugs and and some tears outside the San Francisco International Airport as families said goodbye to loved ones following the holiday gatherings."I'm going to miss my family," said college student Antonio Rojas, who was flying to Southern California, returning classes at Cal State Northridge."It doesn't get easier. It's always tough. We have a hard time. There'll be some tears but not right now," said Antonio's mother, Erika Rojas, who was seeing him off.South Bay health care worker...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire to lift ban on residential backyard burning in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY -- A ban on residential backyard burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties will be lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.The ban, which took effect on May 16, prohibited residential burning of dry natural vegetation within the boundaries of Cal Fire's CZU unit, which covers the two counties.Residents who wish to burn after the ban is lifted are required to obtain burn permits through their local air resources district and verify that it is a permissive burn day before burning.Burns will be prohibited when weather and fuel moisture conditions are unfavorable.Burned vegetation must...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
SARATOGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major delays on BART due to equipment problem near Milbrae station

MILLBRAE – BART officials report a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station. Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m. SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.As of around 6:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring service between Millbrae and San Bruno. Both Caltrain and SamTrans are honoring BART fare into San Francisco.By 9:30 a.m., BART said the delays were reduced to around 10 minutes, but were still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA
ultimatemaitai.com

Sippin Santa at 55 South in San Jose

Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. The annual holiday pop-up with a tiki theme is back at 55 South in San Jose. This craft cocktail bar and restaurant did the decor even more elaborately this year, and staff was ready to serve us at opening on Sunday. Music was peppy and got everyone in the mood.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy