One transported to hospital after barricade incident on Coopermill Road

ZANESVILLE — One male was transported to Genesis Hospital after an incident on Sunday afternoon.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said the South Zanesville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire around 2 p.m. at 1308 Coopermill Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the owner of the house was unhappy with the department being there and threatened the firefighters, noted Lutz. The owner then barricaded the door, which led to the sheriff's department being dispatched to the scene.

Lutz said the department set up a perimeter and the owner's sister and friend were called to talk to the man inside the residence. He took down the barricade and let the firefighters enter where they took care of a hot spot, Lutz added.

He credited his personnel and firefighters for handling the scene in a proper manner. Lutz said the owner was transported to be checked out physically and mentally and no charges were filed at the time.

Lutz said the home also appeared to not have electric or gas.

"We don't know how the fire initially started, and smoke was coming out of the eaves, but the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire," Lutz said. "We're fortunate that after two hours everything came to a safe conclusion."

