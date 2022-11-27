ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced a statue honoring basketball star Seimone Augustus will be unveiled on Jan. 15, 2023. Augustus will be the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue. Words can’t express the gratitude I feel in my heart,” said Augustus in April when it...
No. 11 LSU outlasts SELU to extend winning streak to 8 games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-0) extended their winning streak to eight games after defeating Southeastern (4-3), 63-55, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tigers’ eight-game winning streak is their longest to open a season since the 2009-2010 season when the Tigers started off 9-0. Angel Reese...
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for helping lead the Tigers to two wins in Bimini. This is the second time this season she has earned the honor. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. Reese, the nation’s top...
5 Jags named to All-SWAC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Five Southern Jaguars have been named to the All-SWAC football team, the conference announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Center Dallas Black was named to the first team offense, while safety Corione Harris was named to the first team defense. Offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford, defensive tackle Tahj...
Steady warming trend to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60°s. Get ready for a big warm-up beginning Friday afternoon. Highs will increase to the mid 70°s Friday and near 80° on Saturday. Temperatures might not feel very festive for holiday events like the Baton Rouge Festival of Lights Friday night, but it will be very comfortable. Morning lows in the low 60°s over the weekend won’t make it feel very Decemberish.
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has partnered with PENN Entertainment to offer STEM scholarships. According to the university, PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment. “As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to...
Capital Area CASA needs volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates wants to make sure no child is left behind in the foster care system. The Capital Area CASA Association is looking for volunteers to support children in the system. “They have a lot of fears. One told me the other...
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop through the morning hours as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature, along with daytime heating, should continue to produce scattered storms into the afternoon. We may see somewhat of a lull in the rains before another round arrives late tonight into early Wednesday in association with a cold front.
Cool again today, but much warmer into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather stays quiet today as high pressure prevails. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from start to finish, but slightly below normal temperatures, with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s. Weekend Outlook. We’ll squeeze out one more chilly start in the low 40s on...
House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had...
Weather threat prompts cancellation of after-school activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of storms on Tuesday, Nov. 29, some administrators have decided to cancel after-school activities. Based on the latest weather forecasts and guidance from state and local agencies, Superintendent Sito Narcisse has announced that EBRPSS has canceled all after-school activities. All schools will have regular dismissal with buses maintaining regularly scheduled routes.
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cold snap before warm-up and returning rain this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early morning storms have exited leaving behind bright sunshine, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures. Wind will be the big weather story for the rest of the day. Wind gusts will peak in the mid to upper 20 mph range. Make sure to anchor any of those Christmas decorations.
