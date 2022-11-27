FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU
LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named finalist for Shaun Alexander Award
No. 11 LSU outlasts SELU to extend winning streak to 8 games
LSU offers $2 tickets for men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week
5 Jags named to All-SWAC team
Media group announces podcast partnership with Will Wade
Steady warming trend to end the week
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships
Capital Area CASA needs volunteers
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight
Cool again today, but much warmer into the weekend
House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of area; expect scattered storms this afternoon
Weather threat prompts cancellation of after-school activities
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
Cold snap before warm-up and returning rain this weekend
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0