Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
A 2004 Corvette Z06 With A C2 Body Looks...Interesting
Some cars receive serious attention from their owners and fans in various forms. Some companies create and offer body kits and aerodynamics kits to make cars more aggressive and more capable on the track while others do it to try and make cars more elegant. While body kits from Liberty Walk or Veilside might not be everyone’s favorites, the unique look they give makes them special. Some brands will rework newer cars into older cars and there is always an audience for these, whether it brings back memories or simply because they like the look more. While everyone is entitled to their creativity, sometimes it doesn’t quite work. A customized Chevy Corvette recently listed on eBay is an example.
Top Speed
Does This Chevrolet Concept Preview A New Camaro?
Even though the current generation Chevrolet Camaro received an extensive facelift in 2016, the model is still based on a 2009 design. So it's probably about time for a successor model. But General Motors remains silent about a new generation Camaro, focusing instead on its electric offensive with 30 new models by 2025. Now, however, Chevrolet has unveiled a concept for a four-door coupe in China, raising hopes for a new Camaro for the North American market.
Top Speed
2022 Tesla Model S: Performance, Price, And Photos
Up until the 2000s, electric cars carried a reputation as boring milk floats. Then in 2008, Tesla tried to change that perception with the introduction of the original Roadster. However, it wasn't until 2012 when the original Tesla Model S came along did the EV market gained traction, taking electric mainstream.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Raises The Temperature With Its Massive Tushy
The Fat Bob is arguably Harley-Davidson’s brawniest Milwaukee Eight-powered cruiser. It looks aggressive and rampant in Harley’s otherwise old-school M8 lineup and is a fan favorite among younger Harley fanatics. No matter how good it is, though, things can always get better, and German bike shop Rick’s Motorcycles has the same belief. To prove that, the shop has customized a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob in a way that it looks undeniably HD but raises the temperature to a new height.
Top Speed
10 Most Reliable Cars
When choosing your next vehicle, there are many things to consider, such as price, fuel efficiency, capability, etc. The list goes on and on. One of the most important considerations is reliability. You are going to have to live with this car for the next X amount of years, so it needs to last as long as you need it to. Still, to this day, no one makes cars more reliable than the Japanese and German carmakers, and here's a list of top 10 reliable cars that proves it.
Top Speed
It's Almost D-Day For Elon Musk's SEMI Project
Tesla’s SEMI delivery Event is just around the corner. Tickets for the Dec. 1 event are limited to invitees only. The American EV maker is shipping its first fleet of SEMI's to Pepsi Co's manufacturing facility in Modesto, California, and the event will take place at its Nevada Gigafactory.
Top Speed
The Ford F-150 Lighting And Mach-E EVs Can Be Hacked....For Now
As vehicles become heavily integrated into their own software, automakers are able to either improve a car's performance or features via a simple over-the-air update such as what Tesla or Polestar are doing. On the other end of the spectrum, there are automakers that prohibit customers from accessing these hidden features unless they pay for a subscription just like what Mercedes-Benz is about to do with the EQ range of electric vehicles. Ford, however, doesn't fall into any of those two categories, because in the case of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, their features are waiting to be accessed by anyone who has the technical know-how to do so.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Luxurious Motorcycles
Not all of us want to throw our legs over a worn-looking bike and look like a grizzled biker clad in well-worn leather. For riders who prefer a more refined experience, there are luxury motorcycles. While luxury is often synonymous with large touring motorcycles, this isn’t always the case. Of course, a luxury bike is nice when you plan on traveling long distances. However, luxury also has its place in fun and fast bikes designed to thrill or turn heads. So, whether you are planning on riding around the corner or across the country, these 10 bikes are the most luxurious production machines you can buy.
Top Speed
Watch As A Rotary-Engined C6 Corvette Thrashes Around A Circuit
In the world of engine swaps, there are some powerplants that fit the stereotype for their type of driving. In drag racing, the most common motors are the Coyote V-8 from the Mustang and the LS motor from the Camaro or Corvette, while in drift racing the LS and Toyota’s 2JZ motor are the general go-to options. However, there is a third option in drifting - the rotary motors from Mazda - and these are incredibly popular in certain models in the sport. But when cars swap one segment engine for another, things get interesting, and that's ceratinly the case with this rotary-powered 'Vette.
Top Speed
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Performance, Price, And Photos
With the rise of EVs on the horizon, the Chevrolet Silverado looks to stay relevant in the uber-competitive segment of full-sized domestic pickup trucks. But not much will change between 2023 and 2022. Last year’s model saw a mid-cycle update which included changes to the exterior and interior along with the addition of Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving and a new off-road model in the Silverado ZR2. GM knows shoppers love specialty models and this keeps the vehicle lineup interesting while keeping those customers loyal to the bow-tie brand and attracting new buyers from its competitors.
Top Speed
The Ultimate Tuner's Dream: A Ferrari V-12 Swapped VW Golf R
After a brief hiatus of two years, the eighth-generation Golf R returned Stateside in 2021. With 315 horsepower on tap, the Mk8 Golf R is by far the most potent iteration of the hot hatch since its inception in 1974. However, in the CGI world, someone has modified the Mk8 Golf R with a rad-looking widebody kit, and a Ferrari V-12 whacked on the car’s rear. AVANTÉ DESIGN, a designer apparently fond of the VW Beetle, made this obscure rendering possible.
Top Speed
The Nissan Patrol Is A Great Off-Roader That The U.S. Never Got
The U.S. car market is different in many ways. There are plenty of cars the rest of the world never received due to size, marketing, and emissions. However, there are also plenty of cars the rest of the world gets, but the U.S. doesn’t. One of the better cars that never came Stateside is the Nissan Patrol. This is a Japanese off-roader that has a huge following everywhere else in the world due to its strong platform and great off-road abilities. It may be the only vehicle that can come close to the 80 Series Land Cruiser in terms of all-around performance. Let’s have a look at what the Patrol has to offer.
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Pipes
In September 2022 Lamborghini built its last Aventador: a 780-4 Ultimae Roadster designed specifically for a Swiss customer. To make it even more special, the last Aventador was finished in a specially created color known as Azzuro Flake finish, a replica of the original Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico paint found on the one-off Miura P400 Roadster that was unveiled in 1968. With the Aventador, the company is also saying goodbye to the V-12 engine as we know it, as the new supercar will feature a hybridized V-12. The future Aventador successor has been caught testing on several occasions, but now Youtube user Varryx was able to catch it on video, and it reveals a few surprises.
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
Top Speed
The Chrysler Maserati TC Was A Manufacturer Mash-Up That Never Bore Fruit
There are some brands that work together to develop incredible vehicles, such as Pagani using the AMG V12 motor for their models, or how the Focus RS used the turbocharged five-cylinder developed by Volvo to make a unique sounding hatchback. However, there are also times when these brand deals and joint vehicle projects tend to fall flat on their faces, such as the build quality issues found in the Maserati Ghibli after partnering with Mopar’s products and sharing parts with Chrysler. Unfortunately, this was not the only time a joint venture between Chrysler and Maserati yielded less than perfect results on both ends.
Top Speed
Honda Looks To Ease EV Road Trip Woes With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Honda recently announced that starting in 2024 it will produce a vehicle based on its popular CR-V that can be fueled with a plug-in feature or new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology. For drivers who have range anxiety with EVs but are eco-conscious, this offers an attractive new option. Honda has already committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 and has been testing low and zero-emissions vehicles for years. There is no word yet on how much these new vehicles will cost, or even what they will look like.
Top Speed
Can Lancia's Flying Saucer Concept Really Preview The Brand's Future?
When a brand like Lancia makes an announcement, fans and connoisseurs get wide-eyed right away. This may be due to the Italian flair, of course, but especially to the great history of the Italian automaker. Just think of the first self-supporting body in automotive engineering or the rally successes of Stratos and Delta in the 1970s and 1980s. But those days are long gone. Criminally neglected by Fiat for a long time, the brand has been on the brink of extinction several times. But with the help of its new parent group, Stellantis, Lancia's painful times could be coming to an end. As such, Lancia is presenting the Pu+Ra Zero concept at its Design Day, which should point the way forward for the brand.
Top Speed
The Corvette Name Is About To Expand In Unthinkable Ways
With the three new high-performance sports cars announced by Corvette, the brand's plans are far from complete. In addition to the hybrid Grand Sport, the last purely internal combustion ZR1 and the top performance model Zora, a purely electric Corvette is in development that will be based on the Ultium platform from General Motors. But this model will only be the first step into the all-electric age. From 2025, GM is planning its own four-door coupe and a crossover, which should finally transform the Chevrolet Corvette from a model into a brand in its own right.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: The Product Of Fine Wine?
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a unique and fresh take on the usual idea of a supercar. Just like the equally-new Porsche 911 Dakar, the Huracan Sterrato is a supercar that won't scrape its chin the moment it sees a steep parking ramp, nor will it be fazed by the idea of going over rough terrain. However, you probably did not know that the all-terrain Lamborghini is the (purportedly) the product of fine wine.
Comments / 0