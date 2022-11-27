The U.S. car market is different in many ways. There are plenty of cars the rest of the world never received due to size, marketing, and emissions. However, there are also plenty of cars the rest of the world gets, but the U.S. doesn’t. One of the better cars that never came Stateside is the Nissan Patrol. This is a Japanese off-roader that has a huge following everywhere else in the world due to its strong platform and great off-road abilities. It may be the only vehicle that can come close to the 80 Series Land Cruiser in terms of all-around performance. Let’s have a look at what the Patrol has to offer.

2 DAYS AGO