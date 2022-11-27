Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cbs12.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
St Lucie Jail Deputy Jailed Over Firearm Accident That Wounded Child
Port St Lucie police say he was showing his young son how to clean his AR-15 when it fell and fired
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
cbs12.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
cbs12.com
Police: Girl shot by AR-15 while off-duty deputy was cleaning weapon under the influence
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy is behind bars and a child is in the hospital after a lesson went wrong. Port St. Lucie Police said that on Nov. 23, 35-year-old Daniel Weber decided to show his son how to clean his AR-15 rifle. Weber told...
cbs12.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
‘Extremely negligent’ Florida man accused of shooting daughter with AR-15 while drunk
A Florida man was charged with child abuse after police said he "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle and shot his daughter the day before Thanksgiving.
cbs12.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
cbs12.com
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
cbs12.com
Body of boy from Treasure Coast found: 'A tragedy of monumental proportions,' sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie has been recovered from a lake in central Florida, three days after he fell into the water from a boat. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the situation “a tragedy of monumental proportions.”
cbs12.com
Suspect in triple shooting outside restaurant getting new lawyer, plea conference
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There could be a plea deal in the works for the suspect in a deadly shooting, who was also shot, a year ago. The violence happened during a fight and chase in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
cbs12.com
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing man in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared in West Palm Beach. Investigators say 24-year-old Marquise Allen was last seen near 3228 Gun Club Road last Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 25. Allen...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
cbs12.com
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
