Hartford, CT

Smith’s 17 help Colgate down Hartford 92-58

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Braeden Smith had 17 points in Colgate’s 92-58 win against Hartford on Sunday.

Smith also contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (5-4). Tucker Richardson added 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six assists. Keegan Records shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, as did Jeff Woodward, who was 5 for 5..

The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Briggs McClain, who finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Jared Kimbrough added 10 points and three blocks for Hartford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

