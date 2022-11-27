MINNEAPOLIS - The long pass from Kirk Cousins up the left sideline landed in Justin Jefferson's arms in just the right spot in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's game with New England, a split second before two Patriots defensive backs slammed into the Vikings star.Jefferson kept the ball secure for a 36-yard reception as he hit the turf, before springing to his feet, flexing his muscles in celebration and screaming to the roaring crowd. The Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next play, after yet another contested catch by the indefatigable Jefferson."I love this team. I'd do anything for it,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO