ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-4) Lee 4-7 1-5 9, Wade 0-4 2-3 2, Harris 2-10 2-3 7, Jones 4-9 5-5 16, San Antonio 1-4 0-2 2, Wrightsell 6-12 2-3 15, Bastian 4-5 0-0 8, Carper 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-53 12-21 62. SEATTLE (6-1) Chatfield 2-5 1-2 6, Udenyi 0-2 0-2 0,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68

Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65

Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Porterville Recorder

DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT

Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 89, Southern U. 36

OREGON ST. (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.692, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (von Oelhoffen 5-6, Marotte 3-4, Blacklock 2-3, Pietsch 2-3, Mannen 1-2, Yeaney 1-2, Hansford 1-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitrovic 1, von Oelhoffen 1, Blacklock 1) Turnovers: 11 (von Oelhoffen 3, Beers 2, Pietsch 2, Mitrovic 1, Hansford 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Portland 100, Multnomah 79

MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

6. O'Fallon4-116 (tie) Bolingbrook6-016 Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1. Others receiving votes: Rochester 1. Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1. Class 1A. SchoolW-LPts. 1. Galena (3)5-039 2. Okawville (1)5-037 3. Mendon Unity7-029.
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.

1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy