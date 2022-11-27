Private-aviation charter Blade is no stranger to creating lavish travel deals, thanks to previous partnerships with the Equinox Hotel and a New York private condo building. Now the company is collaborating with two luxury hotels for a new experience that takes you from NYC’s concrete jungle to Miami’s sunny beaches. The Skyscrapers to Sand package lets you spend two nights in each city, starting with a stay at the James New York NoMad and finishing off with the Gabriel South Beach. When it comes time to hop from the Big Apple to the 305, Blade has you covered: You’ll be traveling...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO