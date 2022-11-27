76ers vs. Magic: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Magic battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic , the shorthanded Sixers were coming off of a loss against the Charlotte Hornets . Considering the Magic were getting healthier, and the Sixers were set to miss multiple key starters, Orlando was viewed as the favorites going into Friday’s game.
As we learned this week, the shorthanded Sixers aren’t a team that should be doubted. With the temporary starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton currently thriving, the Sixers have found ways to squeak out wins despite missing a handful of their key contributors.
On Friday night, the Sixers jumped above .500 for the second time this season by downing the Magic 107-99. Now, the Sixers and the Magic will meet once again on Sunday evening for the second matchup between the two teams at the Amway Center this weekend.
The recent trend of the Sixers battling shorthanded will continue. Meanwhile, Orlando could get more reinforcements back in the mix, which could offer the Magic a boost as they look to get payback over the 76ers on Sunday night.
Key Game Notes
- 76ers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games
- The total has gone under in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games
- Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games vs. Orlando
- Magic are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone under in six of Orlando’s last eight games
- Sixers are 4-4 on the road this season
- Magic are 4-6 at home this season
Injury Report
76ers
Joel Embiid - OUT
James Harden - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Matisse Thybulle - OUT
Magic
Cole Anthony - OUT
Jonathan Isaac - OUT
Wendell Carter - OUT
Markelle Fultz - OUT
Kevon Harris - QUESTIONABLE
Chuma Okeke - OUT
Jalen Suggs - OUT
Terrence Ross - PROBABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Magic -2.5
Moneyline: PHI +105, ORL -125
Total O/U: 213.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers +2.5
Moneyline: PHI +105
Total O/U: OVER 213.5
Comments / 0