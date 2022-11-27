ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Odell Beckham removed from plane ahead of NFL visits, including Cowboys

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbKu9_0jPGs3Xn00

Odell Beckham Jr., the free agent wide receiver being courted by the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams as he looks to find employment after rehabbing an ACL injury, was at the center of an incident at Miami’s airport on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Beckham was reportedly escorted off an American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles after the flight crew observed him “coming in and out of consciousness” on the aircraft before takeoff. The incident necessitated police interaction and the deplaning of all other passengers.

According to a series of tweets from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Miami-Dade Police were dispatched to the scene in response to “a medical emergency.” The flight crew had reportedly tried to wake Beckham so that he could fasten his seat belt for departure and worried that he was “seriously ill” with a condition that might worsen during the five-hour flight.

The airline confirmed to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports that a customer on Flight 1228 failed to follow crew member instructions and refused to put on a safety belt.

One Twitter user who claims he was a passenger on the flight stated that the plane was taxiing down the runway but then returned to the gate.

Beckham reportedly refused to exit the plane as requested by the crew. Only after officers arrived and the plane was emptied of all other passengers and their luggage did Beckham finally leave the aircraft under escort, doing so “without incident.”

The three-time Pro Bowler was not detained or cited, as per police.

The receiver himself sent out several tweets Sunday morning that hinted at some sort of drama. Though he did not go into detail, Beckham’s messages do suggest he has an alternative perspective on what happened.

Several other tweets, ostensibly from other passengers, began circulating showing Beckham being led away from the gate.

Flight 1228 eventually departed for LAX (without Beckham) roughly 90 minutes after its scheduled takeoff time.

Beckham was expected to visit several teams this week, with an eye toward signing a new contract. The Los Angeles Rams, with whom the 30-year-old won a Super Bowl ring in February, were once thought to be among the teams interested in him. The New York Giants are set to meet with Beckham on Thursday; the Cowboys reportedly scheduled for Dec. 5. The Bills have also been mentioned frequently as a suitor for the eight-year veteran.

More about Beckham’s removal from the flight will no doubt come to light in the days to follow, including whether the incident will have any bearing at all on his signing with an NFL team.

Comments / 89

Ms Media
4d ago

I pray all is well with him. flight crew observed him “coming in and out of "consciousness” on the aircraft before takeoff. Folks always looking to make negative comments.

Reply(21)
21
Michelle Thompson-Sexton
4d ago

Why does he think he's above the rules that apply to everyone else??? And look how he inconvenienced a whole plane full of people who probably had more important places to get to then him. I hope nobody takes him.

Reply(3)
24
Karen B
4d ago

Maybe he was just overtired and trying hard to stay awake. Had turkey withdrawals lol. I'm sure all the teams courting him will do a drug test

Reply(4)
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Was Asked About The Odell Beckham Jr. Plane Situation

Reports surfacing this weekend indicate that Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight on Saturday after the receiver "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness."  According to flight crew, Beckham struggled to awaken in order to fasten his seatbelt prior to departure. Out of concern ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make WR move amid Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

The Dallas Cowboys are among the most likely landing spots for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even after his airplane debacle this past weekend. While that incident didn’t diminish the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr., the organization made an eye-opening roster move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have activated the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington to return from IR.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency visit schedule revealed

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visit schedule has been revealed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well. LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) will be taking the prime-time stage for the second consecutive week as they visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. Because the Colts will be playing Sunday night, they will get national coverage on NBC. But here’s a look at the TV...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy