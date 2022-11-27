Singer Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania — Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa was granted Albanian citizenship by the country’s president on Sunday.

Lipa, 27, was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo, The Associated Press reported. She received citizenship for spreading the fame of Albanians internationally, according to “Today.”

President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire, the AP reported.

“I will be an Albanian with papers too,” Lipa said before taking her citizenship oath at city hall in Tirana.

Lipa celebrated the occasion in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos and videos from the ceremony.

“Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honor -- got my Albanian citizenship!!” she wrote in the caption.

Begaj also went on social media to share the news, tweeting photos from the ceremony with Lipa, her parents and siblings, Rina and Gjin Lipa, “Today” reported.

“Happy to give the one and only @DUALIPA the decree of Albanian citizenship,” the post read. “She has made us proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes.”

Lipa began singing when she was 5 years old and began posting songs on YouTube when she was 14, the AP reported.

Her debut studio album was released in 2017, and she won a Grammy two years later for best new artist.

Lipa has been nominated for eight Grammys. In addition to her win in 2019, Lipa won best dance album in 2022 for Future Nostalgia and best song with “Levitating.”

©2022 Cox Media Group