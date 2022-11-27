ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Christian McCaffrey Is Dealing With A Concerning Issue

The San Francisco 49ers may be in first place in the NFC West, but their injury bug hasn’t gone away, and their three-game winning streak hasn’t reversed the bad luck they’ve had with injuries. In Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, running back Elijah Mitchell injured...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Shares A Sad Russell Wilson Reality

The Week 14 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas Chiefs has been taken out of primetime and moved to the afternoon slot. NFL media members have determined that the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is the better alternative, which is why this game has been ultimately flexed.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat

First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.
atozsports.com

Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question

On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming

For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday

Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
DENVER, CO

