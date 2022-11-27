Read full article on original website
Boise Police searching for endangered teenager
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing teen who is considered endangered. Marcus, 17, was last seen near N. Curtis Rd and W. Emerald St, Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., and is considered endangered because he is lacking a medication he regularly takes. It is possible Marcus...
Boise Police searching for runaway teen girl
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a runaway teenage girl who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27. Officers and the girl's family have followed several leads in order to find Jailyn, 13, who ran away from her home near Five Mile Rd. & Florence Rd. Both...
Coroner Identifies Young Nampa Man Shot in Gang-related Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
Coroner IDs man shot, killed by Caldwell Police after hours-long standoff
Caldwell Police shot and killed a man Saturday following an hours-long standoff. Police were conducting a domestic violence investigation in the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue on Saturday morning when they discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home with a child, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release. “After several hours of failed negotiations, CPD SWAT was deployed and attempted to execute an arrest warrant,” the...
Search and rescue crews recover man after vehicle rollover in Boise foothills
BOISE, Idaho — A hunter spotted a vehicle that had rolled down a steep section of the Boise foothills on Tuesday, Nov. 29. around 1:00p.m. The Boise County Sheriff's office then requested Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue (IMSARU) to investigate. IMSARU sent two groups, totaling 16 volunteers. The first...
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Post Register
Police believe Michael Vaughan's remains buried and then moved
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) - Fruitland Police believe Michael Vaughan has died, but his remains have not been found. Michael would be 6 years-old now. He disappeared July 27th, 2021. During a news conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said investigators believe there are four people involved in the...
Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries
TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
Post Register
Man dies following gang-related shooting in Nampa
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Nampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party and resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30pm Saturday night in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way. Upon arrival, officers found a 20 year-old man...
'We will not stop': Michael Vaughan's possible remains believed to have been buried, then moved
FRUITLAND, Idaho — No stone went unturned. But Michael Vaughan is still missing. After more than a week of excavating a backyard and searching a house on 1102 Redwing Street in Fruitland, Fruitland Police Department announced Thursday during a press conference that the now six-year-old Michael Vaughan -- who went missing on July 27, 2021 -- was not found in the backyard of a home that two people lived in at the time of Vaughan's disappearance.
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the only...
boisestatepublicradio.org
An update in the investigation of former Boise Police Captain Matt Bryngelson
We want to bring you an update on a story we brought you last week about racist rhetoric from retired Boise Police captain Matthew Bryngelson. He recently spoke at the American Renaissance Conference in Burns, Tennessee. The organization’s website is part of the New Century Foundation which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites.”
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Vandals, non-Vandals support grieving University of Idaho community
BOISE, Idaho — As 200 Boiseans gathered on Wednesday night to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered earlier this month, UI student Sophia Legault felt the Vandal love. “I think that the Vandal community definitely has done all that they can do,” Legault said....
Multiple crashes impacting traffic near Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs along I-84 due to slick and icy road conditions. According to a Twitter post, ISP is working to clear crashes from both east and westbound traffic at milepost 107, near Mountain Home. Just down the...
Mayor Lauren McLean holding news conference on BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho — A news conference is planned to share information about the independent investigation into the retired Boise Police Officer, Matt Bryngelson. The conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. People can watch the conference on KTVB.com and KTVB's YouTube channel. According to a press...
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
Caldwell domestic violence call leads to suspect being shot and killed
CALDWELL, Idaho — While conducting an investigation into a domestic violence situation Saturday, Caldwell Police shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, according to a news release. Around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue to...
