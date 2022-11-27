Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65
Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Porterville Recorder
LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...
Porterville Recorder
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report
The former Wolverines’ quarterback is reportedly joining the Hawkeyes’ program.
