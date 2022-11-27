ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Unified Appears Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again – This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
Mongols biker who killed officer agrees to manslaughter plea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials...
