Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton is reportedly planning to make his season debut Friday, but we'll make note that the official injury report has him with a probable tag. Those are essentially the same thing, but it's something to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours to ensure he gets the green light. If Middleton plays as expected, Jevon Carter would likely revert to the bench.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO