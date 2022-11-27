Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) probable for Cavaliers Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Stevens has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he will enter game day with a probable tag. If Stevens plays, Dean Wade could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic is recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Ingram is still dealing with the left great toe contusion that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out Friday, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Love is still recovering from his right thumb fracture. While he is progressing, his doubtful tag implies a return is still at least a little bit away. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.1 minutes against the Celtics. Dedmon's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out again on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter continues to deal with a heel injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Atlanta. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Porter...
numberfire.com
Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hernangomez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Scottie Barnes starting against New Orleans. Our models expect Hernangomez to play 17.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Hernangomez's Wednesday projection includes 6.2...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (quad) out on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (quad) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poeltl will not be active due to a right knee bone bruise. Expect Zach Collins to see more minutes at the five on Wednesday night. Collins' projection includes 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
Comments / 0