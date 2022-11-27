ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
Lamar Stevens (illness) probable for Cavaliers Friday night

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Stevens has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he will enter game day with a probable tag. If Stevens plays, Dean Wade could revert to the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
DENVER, CO
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic is recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
MIAMI, FL
Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Ingram is still dealing with the left great toe contusion that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out Friday, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Love is still recovering from his right thumb fracture. While he is progressing, his doubtful tag implies a return is still at least a little bit away. Our models currently project...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.1 minutes against the Celtics. Dedmon's Friday projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out again on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter continues to deal with a heel injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Atlanta. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Porter...
DENVER, CO
Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hernangomez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Scottie Barnes starting against New Orleans. Our models expect Hernangomez to play 17.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Hernangomez's Wednesday projection includes 6.2...
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (quad) out on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (quad) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poeltl will not be active due to a right knee bone bruise. Expect Zach Collins to see more minutes at the five on Wednesday night. Collins' projection includes 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
CHICAGO, IL

