numberfire.com
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) probable for Cavaliers Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Stevens has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he will enter game day with a probable tag. If Stevens plays, Dean Wade could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu will play on Wednesday night despite being listed with knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.1 minutes against the Celtics. Dedmon's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hernangomez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Scottie Barnes starting against New Orleans. Our models expect Hernangomez to play 17.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Hernangomez's Wednesday projection includes 6.2...
numberfire.com
Hawks' John Collins (ankle) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Collins left Wednesday's game early with an ankle injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. De'Andre Hunter (hip) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins sidelined.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) remains out Friday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Okeke is still dealing with left knee soreness, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 18 games this season, Okeke is averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Davis' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics. Herro has been upgraded from questionable and he will make another start Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (knee) remains out for at least one more game, so Herro should continue to have additional opportunities on offense. He scored 11 points in each of the last two games while shooting a combined 7-of-31 (22.6%) from the field.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out again on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter continues to deal with a heel injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Atlanta. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Porter...
