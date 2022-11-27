Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics. Herro has been upgraded from questionable and he will make another start Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (knee) remains out for at least one more game, so Herro should continue to have additional opportunities on offense. He scored 11 points in each of the last two games while shooting a combined 7-of-31 (22.6%) from the field.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO