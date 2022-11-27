ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Patrick Blau
4d ago

500 miles isn't enough. As a heavy diesel technician I can safely say the trucks I work on run 700 to 800 miles in a day. It's faster to fill a diesel tank and keep going than it is to wait on a battery to charge.

William Keyser
3d ago

Level ground at 81k is nothing! Let's see how it handles the Rockies in the freezing Temps. And what about battery range in the freezing Temps? Taking a 30 minute break to charge the truck is fine but you can't sleep in the charging area so unless they plan on putting stations in every parking spot, at every truck stop and rest area, there's going to be issues! These trucks should be good for local, but I'd hold off buying one until they get the charging network fully set-up

