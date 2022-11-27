The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of just a few electric pickup trucks to finally come to market. As truck shoppers consider an electric option, one of the most important questions they should ask themselves is if they plan to tow. Towing with an EV is typically a piece of cake, but you may not want to choose an EV, and especially one with minimal range, if you plan to tow heavy loads over long distances.

2 DAYS AGO