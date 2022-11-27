Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Towed Away, Owner Says EA Charger “Fried” His Truck
One Ford F-150 Lightning owner was charging his truck at an Electrify America fast charger a few days ago when he reportedly heard a “loud pop” after which his vehicle would not move. It apparently happened in Newport, Oregon (according to the decals on the tow truck that came to pick up the bricked Lightning), which is some 1,000 miles away from the owner’s home, when he and his family (including two dogs) were on holiday.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Lists 10 Things He Dislikes After 5,300 Miles
Ford not only managed to get its electric F-150 to market before equivalent models from rival manufacturers, but the model was very well received, praised for its practicality, performance and good features for an EV. However, according to some owners the truck isn’t quite perfect and there are areas where they would change the vehicle.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Real-World Range Test With Enclosed Car Trailer
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of just a few electric pickup trucks to finally come to market. As truck shoppers consider an electric option, one of the most important questions they should ask themselves is if they plan to tow. Towing with an EV is typically a piece of cake, but you may not want to choose an EV, and especially one with minimal range, if you plan to tow heavy loads over long distances.
insideevs.com
Tesla Leads EV Market Share, But Rivals' Cheaper Models Are Gaining
At some point in the future, and likely sooner rather than later, Tesla will either have to pull on some more of its many demand levers, or bring more affordable electric cars to market. This is, if Tesla's goal is to remain the dominating force in the US EV market. Tesla still leads the segment in market share by a wide margin, but automakers are catching up.
insideevs.com
Corvette EV Standalone Brand Could Debut Electric Four-Door And SUV In 2025
The plan to turn Chevrolet’s Corvette into its own brand and have a range of models isn’t new and it was even mentioned when Bob Lutz was in charge of General Motors. The well known (now former) GM exec was envisioning Corvette as a brand which would offer rivals to the Porsche Panamera (or Taycan) and Cayenne, and it seems the idea isn’t dead, although it has been given an electric twist.
insideevs.com
Lordstown Endurance Electric Pickup Now Homologated And Certified For US Sales
Lordstown Motors has struggled a lot to get this point, but now it looks like it on the final stretch to begin customer deliveries of its Endurance electric pickup truck. The manufacturer just announced that the truck has received its US homologation, as well as its CARB, EPA and FMVSS safety certifications and is ready to reach customers.
makeuseof.com
Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
insideevs.com
Northvolt May Delay German Battery Plant, Is Looking At US
Electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt's planned factory in Germany may be delayed as surging energy costs threaten the viability of battery cell plants across Europe. According to Bloomberg, Sweden-based Northvolt will decide next year whether to build the Heide facility in northern Germany in time for production to start in late 2025 or expand first in North America, where the US is attracting cell manufacturers with billions of dollars in incentives.
insideevs.com
Tesla Recalls 80,000 EVs In China, But Only 16% Need Service Visit
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles in China, but only a small part of the affected EVs actually need to visit a workshop. According to a statement by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on November 25, the recall is caused by software and seat belt issues on China-made and imported vehicles.
insideevs.com
BMW Says New Gen 6 Batteries Provide 30% More Range, Cost 50% Less
With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure.
insideevs.com
2026 Polestar 6 Is Being Designed As An Electric Porsche 911 Rival
Polestar is benchmarking its upcoming drop-top sports car against the Porsche 911 and Taycan, in order to imbue it with class-leading driving dynamics. The Polestar 6’s debut is still some four years in the future, but the manufacturer recently revealed some bits of information about the upcoming two-door roadster building anticipation that it will be a true (electric) driver’s car.
insideevs.com
French Company Pragma Mobility Introduces The Alpha Neo Hydrogen E-Bike
Electric bicycles are pretty much ubiquitous, and can very easily be purchased either online or at your nearest bicycle retailer. While e-bikes indeed hold the key to future personal mobility, it can be argued that their biggest drawback is their lengthy charging times and the range anxiety that accompanies it. Now, hydrogen power has been around for quite some time now, but we’ve hardly ever seen it incorporated in bicycle technology.
insideevs.com
Giga Texas Said To Target Production Of 75,000 Model Ys In Q1 2023
Tesla started producing Model Y electric crossovers at its new Giga Texas plant in April 2022, but the facility has seen a slow ramp up since then. In June, Tesla announced a production rate of 1,000 Model Ys a week at the plant and then confirmed the manufacturing of the 10,000th vehicle in September. That said, the company hasn't confirmed a production rate of 2,000 units per week yet, like it did for Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg last month.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y And Model 3 May Get $3,750 Discount In US This December
Amid what some media outlets are calling demand concerns, Tesla has been offering various discounts and incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y in China, but not in the US. Tesla says there are no demand issues, though now it seems it's offering a somewhat surprising and notable discount on its most popular models in the US.
insideevs.com
Polestar 2 Awarded 5 Stars In US NCAP Crash Testing
The Polestar 2 has been awarded an overall vehicle safety rating of 5 stars by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the highest possible score a vehicle can achieve in the agency's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Polestar says this places the Polestar 2 amongst the absolute safest...
insideevs.com
Skoda Plans To Launch Three Completely New EVs By 2026
Skoda recently published a press release reaffirming its commitment to making its business more sustainable and electrifying its lineup. The announcement also confirmed the Volkswagen-owned Czech automaker would launch three all-new EVs by 2026 and that it expects 70 percent of the vehicles it sells to be fully electric by the end of the decade, as it transitions to only selling EVs after 2035.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen May Partner With Foxconn To Bring Scout EVs To US
As you may have heard, Volkswagen has decided to revive the Scout brand, with the goal of bringing an off-road-ready electric SUV to market by 2026. We've provided multiple reports about Volkswagen's Scout plans as they continue to develop. The most recent reports point to Foxconn as a potential partner to help bring the Scout brand to fruition in the US.
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T: How Is It Holding Up After 2 Months And 8,000 Miles?
All new cars, trucks, and SUVs "should" be built to last, but we know that's not always the case. As the automotive market makes a notable transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, some people may be questioning whether these EVs are built to stand the test of time. This may be especially true if they're considering an EV from a startup automaker like Rivian rather than a seasoned brand.
insideevs.com
Aptera Motors Confirms Use Of Tesla's NACS Charging Connector
Aptera Motors announced that its upcoming solar electric vehicle (sEV) will be equipped with the newly opened North American Charging Standard or NACS (formerly the Tesla connector). The official announcement follows Tesla's decision to open its proprietary charging connector with the intention to not only make it available to other...
insideevs.com
Spanish Manufacturer Ossby Introduces The Curve Electric City Bike
In the world of e-bikes, there are two schools of thought when it comes to creating an attractive and highly functional machine. On the one hand, we have powerful machines that bend the rules with powerful motors with monstrous torque figures, burly frames, and beefy wheels and tires. On the other hand, we have small, lightweight, and compact machines designed to provide no-frills urban mobility.
