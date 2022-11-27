Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
teslarati.com
Volkswagen wants to build ‘a global battery champion’
Volkswagen announced its plans to make its battery manufacturing subsidiary, PowerCo, a “global battery champion.”. Despite Volkswagen’s arguably conservative approach to electrification in its automotive brands, its presentation regarding its battery manufacturing sub-brand PowerCo was anything but. Volkswagen has ambitious goals for the fledgling company that only started earlier this year. PowerCo aims to achieve these goals quickly “through low complexity and standardization.”
Engadget
Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024
The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
insideevs.com
2026 Polestar 6 Is Being Designed As An Electric Porsche 911 Rival
Polestar is benchmarking its upcoming drop-top sports car against the Porsche 911 and Taycan, in order to imbue it with class-leading driving dynamics. The Polestar 6’s debut is still some four years in the future, but the manufacturer recently revealed some bits of information about the upcoming two-door roadster building anticipation that it will be a true (electric) driver’s car.
insideevs.com
BMW Says New Gen 6 Batteries Provide 30% More Range, Cost 50% Less
With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure.
insideevs.com
Lordstown Endurance Electric Pickup Now Homologated And Certified For US Sales
Lordstown Motors has struggled a lot to get this point, but now it looks like it on the final stretch to begin customer deliveries of its Endurance electric pickup truck. The manufacturer just announced that the truck has received its US homologation, as well as its CARB, EPA and FMVSS safety certifications and is ready to reach customers.
insideevs.com
Tesla Recalls 80,000 EVs In China, But Only 16% Need Service Visit
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles in China, but only a small part of the affected EVs actually need to visit a workshop. According to a statement by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on November 25, the recall is caused by software and seat belt issues on China-made and imported vehicles.
TechCrunch
Honda to launch fuel cell vehicle in 2024
The automaker said it will produce the CR-V variant at its Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, as part of its strategy to go fully electric by 2040 and carbon neutral by 2050. Instead of a battery, fuel cells use hydrogen and oxygen to create electricity that powers the vehicle.
Eni's Italian car sharing service goes electric
MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) is adding electric vehicles to its car sharing service in Italy's biggest cities as it deepens its partnership with automaker XEV, the energy group said on Tuesday.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y And Model 3 May Get $3,750 Discount In US This December
Amid what some media outlets are calling demand concerns, Tesla has been offering various discounts and incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y in China, but not in the US. Tesla says there are no demand issues, though now it seems it's offering a somewhat surprising and notable discount on its most popular models in the US.
insideevs.com
Northvolt May Delay German Battery Plant, Is Looking At US
Electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt's planned factory in Germany may be delayed as surging energy costs threaten the viability of battery cell plants across Europe. According to Bloomberg, Sweden-based Northvolt will decide next year whether to build the Heide facility in northern Germany in time for production to start in late 2025 or expand first in North America, where the US is attracting cell manufacturers with billions of dollars in incentives.
insideevs.com
French Company Pragma Mobility Introduces The Alpha Neo Hydrogen E-Bike
Electric bicycles are pretty much ubiquitous, and can very easily be purchased either online or at your nearest bicycle retailer. While e-bikes indeed hold the key to future personal mobility, it can be argued that their biggest drawback is their lengthy charging times and the range anxiety that accompanies it. Now, hydrogen power has been around for quite some time now, but we’ve hardly ever seen it incorporated in bicycle technology.
qcnews.com
Caterpillar shows how to scale up EVs with mammoth mining truck
As automakers aim to produce more electric cars and trucks, Caterpillar has shown that battery-electric powertrains can scale up to something much larger. The company recently demonstrated a mammoth electric mining truck at its Green Valley, Arizona, proving ground to representatives of mining companies that are looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations, according to a Caterpillar press release issued last week.
Canadian regulators to review sale of HSBC's Canada business to RBC
TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators will review the sale of HSBC's (HSBA.L) business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, the Canadian government's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
