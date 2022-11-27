ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winners and Losers From the Browns Overtime win Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

A look at some players who stood out, and some who did not in the Browns overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Cleveland Browns won a game on Sunday that not many people gave them a chance in. Cleveland defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 23-17.

The Browns' defense showed up in this one, the gameplan held the Buccaneers to just 17 points. Here I'm going to take a look at some winners and losers from this one.

Myles Garrett

I said before the game that Garrett needed to step up in this on and he did just that. Garrett had 1.5 sacks but was in the face of Tom Brady all game. Garrett forced pressure and recorded a QB hit on the Buccaneers' last possession. Garrett led by example in this one.

Jacoby Brissett

The stat line isn't going to stand out in this one but he battled. Brissett finished 23-of-37 for 210 yards and a score. Brissett hit a wide-open Amari Cooper to set up the Browns' game-winning touchdown. This was not the prettiest of games that Brissett had but he got the win. Going out with a win is a good story for Brissett with the return of Deshaun Watson.

Anthony Schwartz

We had a couple of Anthony Schwartz sightings today and they were good ones. On the first score of the game, Schwartz took an end-around and scored a 31-yard touchdown. That score was just the second one of Schwartz's career. Hopefully, this is a building block for the second-year wideout.

Losers

Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt isn't the guy at center, but he's out there because of pure need. Having Vita Vea on the opposite of you is going to be rough sledding all the time. Froholdt allowed multiple pressures, which probably effected the play of Wyatt Teller too, who was often compensating in the middle. Down to a third-string center, the Browns keep pushing.

Cade York

20/20 vision in the hindsight but the Browns wouldn't have needed overtime if York made a 39-yard field goal earlier in the game. The kick wasn't close and the inconsistent kicking is becoming a worry. York has missed six kicks on the season, not including the two missed extra points.

