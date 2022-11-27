Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
fox35orlando.com
Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Disney on Broadway has returned!. Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts. The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Melbourne home depicts New England Christmas
What started in 2015 as a few small bushes adorned in lights has now grown into a full-yard display featuring hundreds of lights depicting a New England Christmas. Address: 2408 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901.
fox35orlando.com
LPGA tour players, celebrities to tee it up in Orlando at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the more interesting and unique aspects of the LPGA Hilton Garden Vacations Tournament of Champions held this January at Lake Nona Country Club is that these are champions getting to play with other champions. Guys like two-time World Series winner Tim Wakefield gets to walk...
fox35orlando.com
New rangers maintain Orlando parks, help deter crime
Orlando's park ranger program began in 1988 in Lake Eola. In 2020, they expanded to other parks to keep them clean and stop the spread of COVID-19. The role has changed. Now, they also make sure people are safe and that the parks are patrolled.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
fox35orlando.com
Business booming at Port Canaveral with eye on possible expansion
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Port Canaveral is laying out big plans for 2023. During the State of the Port address on Wednesday, officials announced the port is considering building another cruise terminal. Port Canaveral is the world's second-busiest cruise port in Florida after PortMiami. Over the last year, it has...
fox35orlando.com
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX launch of Japanese moon mission from Florida to produce sonic boom
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is scheduled to launch two missions to the moon this week. A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off with a lander and a small NASA spacecraft, both bound for the moon.
fox35orlando.com
Wedding guest sues Florida caterer after allegedly being served marijuana-laced food
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who attended a wedding in Longwood, Florida earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the caterer after the food served during the wedding allegedly had marijuana in it. According to a lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Virginia Ann Tayor-Svoboda said she suffered...
Back-to-back hurricanes unearth mysterious object on Florida beach
“We have never seen it exposed before in that area, so this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed,” Malphurs said.
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A massive fire was sparked at a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida on Monday after a driver crashed into the business. We're now learning how that SUV ended up in the building. The West Melbourne Police Department said the fire was located at Phantom Fireworks at 4433...
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County sees third possible migrant boat wash ashore in just two months
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Three makeshift boats that likely carried migrants have washed up in Brevard County in the past couple of months. While it's not uncommon to see it in south Florida, it's much rarer that far up the coast. In Melbourne Beach, the most recent boat has been...
Comments / 0