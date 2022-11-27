ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Disney on Broadway has returned!. Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts. The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

New rangers maintain Orlando parks, help deter crime

Orlando's park ranger program began in 1988 in Lake Eola. In 2020, they expanded to other parks to keep them clean and stop the spread of COVID-19. The role has changed. Now, they also make sure people are safe and that the parks are patrolled.
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicken war heats up with new restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Business booming at Port Canaveral with eye on possible expansion

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Port Canaveral is laying out big plans for 2023. During the State of the Port address on Wednesday, officials announced the port is considering building another cruise terminal. Port Canaveral is the world's second-busiest cruise port in Florida after PortMiami. Over the last year, it has...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square

A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
THE VILLAGES, FL

