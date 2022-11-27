ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former LA Rams star Odell Beckham taken off plane in Miami

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJut1_0jPGqcEH00

MIAMI — (AP) — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (aircraft crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident.

“As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” the statement said.

American Airlines representative Alfredo Garduno confirmed that flight 1228, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”

Other passengers re-boarded and the flight departed later for Los Angeles, Garduno said. He did not immediately respond to questions about how many passengers were on the flight.

A Twitter post attributed to Beckham appeared to refer to the incident, saying, "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me," and adding with a misspelling that he had "seen it alll."

Police said Beckham “was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Sierra did not immediately respond to questions about whether Beckham had been arrested or was cited for a criminal offense.

Beckham, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who has been a free agent since helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February. He caught a touchdown pass before tearing a knee ligament in that 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham has been reported to be near a return to the league and the Dallas Cowboys have said they want to sign him.

Several other teams are expected to pursue Beckham, who had been at the center of controversy in previous stops with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

