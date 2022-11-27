ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-in Customers

A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93

A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
BOW, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Gusty Winds Headed to the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast Wednesday Afternoon

A cold front will bring gusty winds and a period of heavy rai to the Seacoast for several hours late Wednesday afternoon. A storm moving west of New England will bring a strong south wind with gusts of nearly 50 mph. The strongest winds eare xpected between approximately 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as a cold front moves from west to east, according to meteorologist Mark Rosenthal.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Will State Of Maine Residents Be Getting Another Check?

On February 10th, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State address, she remarked that some legislators suggested that the state's surplus of money be dolled out to the residents of the state. She explained that she thought it was a good idea and intended to make it happen. Over...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

40 Maine Inspired Pet Names That Don’t Suck

It is always hard to come up with the perfect name for your new pet. Yes, sometimes when you adopt, your new cat, dog, guinea pig, etc. they already have a name, but it is really up to you what you would like to name them. I remember when I...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy