ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

1 dead in broad-daylight targeted shooting in NC neighborhood, police say

By Derek Dellinger
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9in4_0jPGqAi300

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to 18007 Lynn Lane shortly after 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a person dead at the scene.

Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Statesville man critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Thanksgiving Day shooting has left one man in critical condition and police asking for help in the case. Statesville officers responded to a call for help this past Thursday before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Bomb squad disarms suspicious item found by Salisbury Walmart employees

Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit delays. Updated: 3 hours ago. People claim the Meck Co. sheriff is purposefully...
SALISBURY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy