Klarna Seeks to Attract Creators by Linking Them With Retailers
Klarna is expanding its Creator Platform, tapping into the creator economy to drive sales. “With the launch of the Creator Platform, the Klarna joins the $16 billion influencer marketing economy and opens up a crucial new channel for its 450,000 retail partners worldwide,” the Swedish company said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Tuesday (Nov. 29).
Amazon Reports Largest-Ever Thanksgiving Shopping Weekend
Amazon said this year’s Thanksgiving shopping weekend was its largest ever. The retail giant said Wednesday (Nov. 30) that the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday — which it has dubbed the “Turkey 5” weekend — saw customers purchase “hundreds of millions of products” without providing any further details.
D2C Subscription Firms Pivot Amid Margin Pressure
Facing ongoing macroeconomic pressure, many direct-to-consumer subscription companies are being forced to adjust. Consumers are tightening their belts, cutting down their subscriptions. According to this month’s edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, the average number of subscriptions per retail subscriber has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021.
Brazilian Super App Inter&Co Now Part of Amazon PSP Program
Brazilian financial and eCommerce platform Inter&Co has joined the Amazon Payment Service Provider (PSP) Program. Inter&Co offers Brazilian users access to a wide range of services on its platform, including banking, investments, credit, insurance, shopping and remittance-related services. In a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 29), the company revealed details...
60% of Consumers Say Discounts Will Determine Holiday Shopping Loyalty
A new study shows price is everything as budget-minded decisions are consumers’ top drivers. In the latest edition of “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, more consumers say they will consider sales and prices when choosing where to shop than they will any other factor.
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
Jingle Pay Launches Mastercard for Unbanked UAE Residents
Jingle Pay has partnered with Mastercard to issue physical and virtual cards to users of its financial app. The Dubai-based FinTech said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the move centers on financial inclusion, aiming to provide a new accessible digital payment solution to the 1.7 million people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are currently unbanked.
Build-A-Bear Says Consumers Seek Emotional Connection With Brands
Offering engaging customer experiences is proving to be a profitable business model for Build-A-Bear Workshop. The company achieved record third-quarter earnings results, with revenues up 9.9% year over year during the quarter ended Oct. 29, and raised its annual guidance, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “This is...
Amazon CEO: Consumers Are Trying to Stretch Dollars
Amazon is reportedly finding that shoppers are looking for deals, especially on big-ticket items. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the firm saw that people care about getting a bargain on items that are expensive and discretionary, like televisions and computers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 30). “Consumers are spending, but they’re being careful...
Rolex Will Certify Its Pre-Owned Watches
Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex says it will begin certifying its pre-owned timepieces. With this move, Rolex joins a number of luxury brands who have tapped into a resale market that has let other players cash in on their goods. “Because they are built to last, Rolex watches often live several...
UK Cost-of-Living Crisis Behind Overdraft Usage Surge
Overdraft usage in the U.K. has increased by 7.1% since August 2021. This surge, according to a study of 20,000 ClearScore users who opted to connect their current accounts via open banking, correlates with a 6% rise in essential spend as a proportion of income. Between them, the figures suggest...
Nestlé Bails on Freshly as Meal Subscriptions Face Reckoning
Nestlé is partly offloading its Freshly meal delivery business following disappointing results. The food and beverage giant announced earlier this month that it is forming a partnership with private equity firm L Catterton whereby the ready-made meal company will merge with the firm’s Kettle Cuisine food production company. This shift suggests that plan-ahead meal options may be losing favor as consumers increasingly seek out last-minute flexibility.
UK Looks to Hold Onto Global Finance Center Status
The U.K. will amend its banking rules to help London remain a global finance hub. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Nov. 29), London city minister Andrew Griffith says financial services legislation up for approval in parliament will update financial rule books, make regulators more nimble and cut insurance capital buffers while still keeping standards high.
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Green FinTech TreeCard Raises $23M
Environmentally conscious money app TreeCard is $23 million richer following a Series A funding round. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 30), the British company will use the funding to expand its staff, with the goal of doubling the size of its team. The round was led by Valar Ventures, owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.
BitPay Offers More Crypto Car-Buying Opportunities
Luxury auto dealer Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG) has teamed with BitPay to accept cryptocurrency payments. The Virginia-based dealer — which calls itself the mid-Atlantic region’s exclusive seller for brands like Bentley and Aston Martin — says the partnership lets it attract new customers and tap into the growing crypto market, according to a news release sent to PYMNTS Wednesday (Nov. 30).
eGrocery Customers Choose Curbside Pickup Over BOPIS
Online grocery shoppers are looking for convenience, choosing curbside pickup over in-store collection. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which drew from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, found that 45% of men and 36% of women buy groceries online for curbside pickup. In contrast, just 43% and 30%, respectively, place buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) digital grocery orders.
Mercado Libre Says LatAm’s eCommerce Market Is Complex but Rewarding
Digital payments are growing fast in Latin America, threatening to overtake cash as the preferred transaction method. One study revealed that mobile bank accounts in Latin America increased by 67% in 2020, and QR code payments are also quickly gaining ground. Brazil’s Pix system, operated by the country’s central bank, attracted 60% of the country’s population in its first 10 months, and Argentina’s Mercado Pago has processed more than 8.5 million QR code payments since its launch in 2018.
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Uber Recovers, Instacart Slips in Latest Gig Economy App Ranking
Leading contract employment apps are wavering in PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Gig Economy Apps. Some category leaders regained ground lost last time, while others slipped further. Meanwhile, in the lower ranks of the top 10, some players have pulled way ahead, suggesting that the category leaders may need to watch their backs.
