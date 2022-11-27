ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Open NCAA Action with Aggies Friday

Arkansas begins its first NCAA Tournament journey in nine years on Friday with a round one match-up against the Utah State Aggies in Eugene, Ore. It’s the first tournament appearance since 2013 for the Hogs, and since 2010 for the Aggies. Both teams recorded 20-win regular seasons and finished fourth in their respective conferences. The Razorbacks enter the tournament as a 6-seed.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Podojils Land on United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas soccer team had two Hogs placed on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region teams. Senior forward Anna Podojil was named to the first team while her sister, junior midfielder Ellie Podojil, landed on the third team. A. Podojil is making her third career appearance...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Four Razorbacks open indoor season with 5k in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. – Four Razorbacks will race over a 5,000m distance during the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday, December 3. Coverage of the meet hosted by Boston University will be available through FloTrack. The Arkansas crew includes Lauren Gregory, Mia Cochran, Sydney Thorvaldson, and Claire McCune. Due to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Lock In Eight for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving welcomed eight new members to Fayetteville for the 2023-24 season. Head Coach Neil Harper announced Alma Dahl, Sophia Iskenderoglu, Lauren French, Bryze Sanchez, Lindy Hunter and Isabella Peereira have all signed National Letters of Intent, with the addition of Gracie Colvin and Kiara Xanthos – who will join the Razorbacks next fall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks announce four additions to program

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s track and field had four individuals sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period and will join the Razorbacks for the 2023 fall semester. The incoming crew includes Rachel Homoly (Liberty, Missouri), Paityn Noe (Huxley, Iowa), Olivia Pielemeier (Pearcy, Arkansas), and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Archibong Named to 2023 SEC Community Service Team

As the team is set to begin postseason action, Arkansas middle blocker Abigail Archibong has earned conference honors with a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team. Since her arrival at Arkansas in 2021 as a graduate transfer, Abigail has been heavily involved in many areas of student-athlete development. After serving as a Student Athlete Advisory Committee representative in her first year, Abigail took on a greater leadership role as a founding member of BLAC, the Black Leadership Athletic Committee.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aldailynews.com

Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE

