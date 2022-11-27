Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs fully loaded (finally) in backcourt, foreshadowing elite guard corps
LITTLE ROCK — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not fully loaded in the backcourt through their first seven games of 2022-23, but that day has finally come and it seems likely to shape up as as an elite group while representing the best corps of guards in Head Hog Eric Musselman’s four seasons at the helm.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Open NCAA Action with Aggies Friday
Arkansas begins its first NCAA Tournament journey in nine years on Friday with a round one match-up against the Utah State Aggies in Eugene, Ore. It’s the first tournament appearance since 2013 for the Hogs, and since 2010 for the Aggies. Both teams recorded 20-win regular seasons and finished fourth in their respective conferences. The Razorbacks enter the tournament as a 6-seed.
For Hogs’ Lunatic Fringe, Fun with Freeze, Kiffin is Nutt’s Fault
Former Razorback coach causes every other problem everywhere to some folks.
Devo Clears Up His Absence and He's Back with Razorbacks
After not playing against Troy or the second half of last game in Maui, he returns.
Is Sky Falling for Razorbacks with Portal Filling Up Fast?
You will need a roster in spring to even know who's on team but not all is lost.
hogville.net
Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Podojils Land on United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas soccer team had two Hogs placed on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region teams. Senior forward Anna Podojil was named to the first team while her sister, junior midfielder Ellie Podojil, landed on the third team. A. Podojil is making her third career appearance...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Four Razorbacks open indoor season with 5k in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. – Four Razorbacks will race over a 5,000m distance during the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday, December 3. Coverage of the meet hosted by Boston University will be available through FloTrack. The Arkansas crew includes Lauren Gregory, Mia Cochran, Sydney Thorvaldson, and Claire McCune. Due to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Lock In Eight for the 2023-24 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving welcomed eight new members to Fayetteville for the 2023-24 season. Head Coach Neil Harper announced Alma Dahl, Sophia Iskenderoglu, Lauren French, Bryze Sanchez, Lindy Hunter and Isabella Peereira have all signed National Letters of Intent, with the addition of Gracie Colvin and Kiara Xanthos – who will join the Razorbacks next fall.
Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation
Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks announce four additions to program
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s track and field had four individuals sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period and will join the Razorbacks for the 2023 fall semester. The incoming crew includes Rachel Homoly (Liberty, Missouri), Paityn Noe (Huxley, Iowa), Olivia Pielemeier (Pearcy, Arkansas), and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Archibong Named to 2023 SEC Community Service Team
As the team is set to begin postseason action, Arkansas middle blocker Abigail Archibong has earned conference honors with a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team. Since her arrival at Arkansas in 2021 as a graduate transfer, Abigail has been heavily involved in many areas of student-athlete development. After serving as a Student Athlete Advisory Committee representative in her first year, Abigail took on a greater leadership role as a founding member of BLAC, the Black Leadership Athletic Committee.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care to open three walk-in clinics in Fort Smith
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers opening soon in Fort Smith
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
