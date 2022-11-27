Red-eyes and Thanksgiving feasts: St. Louis-area travelers return home after holiday

Read full article on original website
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
KMOV
Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
KMOV
Man dies after being shot in south St. Louis Wednesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Wednesday in south St. Louis. According to police, the man was shot in the head at Gasconade and California before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been...
'It's so hard': Business owners react as smash-and-grabs continue across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two more businesses in South St. Louis were broken into overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It's part of a string of smash-and-grabs that continue to affect areas across the city. According to police reports over the past five days, six businesses were targeted. The majority of...
stljewishlight.org
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer
St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
Dumpster fires in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning
A garage in south St. Louis City was severely damaged after a line of dumpsters caught fire.
SB I-55 reopens in St. Louis after police investigation
ST. LOUIS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at South Broadway have reopened after an incident Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. A homicide investigation was launched after a male subject was found dead. At around 10...
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
KSDK
Police searching for suspects in latest St. Louis smash-and-grabs
5 On Your Side learned there were at least 70 smash-and-grabs in St. Louis in the last three weeks. Police believe at least three active groups are responsible.
'It has really exploded': St. Louis urgent cares see surge in respiratory cases
ST. LOUIS — Affinia Healthcare Medical Urgent Care on Lemp Avenue saw a near-constant stream of cars coming in and out Tuesday afternoon, with staff noting that traffic has accelerated over the past 48 hours. "It has really exploded," said Dr. David Miller, clinical director for Affinia Urgent Care....
Audit finds concerns with St. Louis water service, suggests higher rates
The results of a Missouri audit show that there are problems with St. Louis' current water system, and suggest that customer rates should increase.
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
Man killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
Police: 'One of the main actors' in string of St. Louis business burglaries in custody
ST. LOUIS — A man is under arrest for being involved in a recent spree of burglaries in St. Louis. Wednesday morning, in a virtual news briefing, police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday. St. Louis Police Captain Donnell Moore from District 6 told reporters, "We...
