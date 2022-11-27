ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

country1037fm.com

Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart Closed After Suspicious Package Found

The Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart remains closed until tomorrow after a suspicious package was found . The store closed down immediately after employees discovered the package. The employees were immediately evacuated after the package was found. Store managers credit them with noticing and reporting the unusual site. Everyone is fine....
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

NC break-ins lead to high-speed chase, crash, troopers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around three a.m. after Asheboro Police Department received reports about a series of break-ins. When police located the suspect vehicle, a chase started. The vehicle crashed and caught on fire […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Elderly man dies in single-car accident

An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFXR

One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
DANVILLE, VA
