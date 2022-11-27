Read full article on original website
Yanceyville Street closed after water main break in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 12-inch water main break on Yanceyville Street left water customers without service and closed southbound lanes between 11th and 12th street Thursday morning. City crews are onsite until repairs are complete and water service has been restored, which is expected to take place by 5...
Multi-vehicle crash closes a portion of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple cars that closed three lanes on I-40 East at Gallimore Dairy Road. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or take an alternate route. This story is developing. MORE WAYS TO...
country1037fm.com
Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart Closed After Suspicious Package Found
The Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart remains closed until tomorrow after a suspicious package was found . The store closed down immediately after employees discovered the package. The employees were immediately evacuated after the package was found. Store managers credit them with noticing and reporting the unusual site. Everyone is fine....
WBTV
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city leaders to change traffic patterns on two streets
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beginning Tuesday night, two streets in the downtown area of Winston-Salem may look different than what drivers are used to. First Street from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street and Second Street from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street will both be turned into two-way streets.
1 injured, US 29 North reopen after being closed following crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 North in Greensboro are now reopen. Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro were closed. One person...
NC break-ins lead to high-speed chase, crash, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around three a.m. after Asheboro Police Department received reports about a series of break-ins. When police located the suspect vehicle, a chase started. The vehicle crashed and caught on fire […]
Troopers investigating hit-and-run in Randleman on Old Greensboro Road, New Salem Road
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Randleman on Monday night. FOX8 is told the hit-and-run happened on Old Greensboro Road near New Salem Road. A 46-year-old man was pulling a wagon behind him when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with a […]
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
1 taken to hospital after crash US 29 northbound between Wendover Avenue, Lindsay Street, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Both lanes of US 29 northbound between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street were closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. EMS officials tell FOX8 one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. All traffic […]
cbs17
Alcohol contributed to death in fiery tractor-trailer wreck in Orange County; no remains of missing woman found, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A truck driver who died after his tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough in September died of multiple blunt-forced trauma, an autopsy stated. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the report Wednesday. It stated that the manner of...
Silver Alert cancelled for Rowan County man found safe in South Carolina, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man with cognitive impairments. James Edward Smith was found safe in South Carolina, officials told Channel 9 Thursday morning. Smith was last seen at a Novant Health Hospital off Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury.
alamancenews.com
Elderly man dies in single-car accident
An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting. They say it happened on Akron Drive at Hemlock Drive. Officers say once they got to the scene they found two people laying near the sidewalk of Akron Drive. They say both were suffering gunshot wounds to their legs.
Firefighters save Burlington home after piece of clothing got too hot, set other clothes on fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering. According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being […]
Suspect leads Asheboro police on an overnight high-speed 12-mile chase into Guilford Co.
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating an overnight police chase that started in Randolph County and ended in Guilford County. Officers said right before 3 a.m. Wednesday, they were patrolling the 2100 block of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro when they noticed two men dressed in dark clothes walking in the parking lot of Summer Run Apartments.
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
WCNC
Bomb squad detonates 'suspicious device' found at Salisbury Walmart
The Walmart in Salisbury was evacuated when workers found a suspicious item near the garden center. It was safely detonated by bomb squad agents.
