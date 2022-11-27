Houston’s Samuel Brown caught slapping Tulsa’s Bryson Powers after loss

The University of Houston has opened an investigation into wide receiver Samuel Brown after video caught him slapping Tulsa defensive back Bryson Powers following Saturday’s game.

Footage of the apparent incident shows Powers engaging with Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin, his former high school teammate, per Fox News , when Brown slaps Powers after pointing a finger in his direction.

In the wake of the incident, Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen and the university’s vice president of athletics, Chris Pezman, released a statement condemning Brown’s behavior.

Camera shows Houston’s Sam Brown slap a Tulsa player after the game pic.twitter.com/BvRLxRj5Rz — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 27, 2022

“This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program,” the joint statement read. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward.”

No additional details regarding what may have sparked the incident were provided as of Sunday afternoon.

Brown, a redshirt freshman who transferred from West Virginia, has 41 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns this season. In the 37-30 loss to Tulsa on Saturday, he recorded three receptions for 57 yards.

Saturday’s game between Houston and Tulsa was a tale of two halves. Houston led for the first half after scoring their first touchdown halfway through the first quarter. Houston held a 14-3 lead at the end of the first and led 24-20 at halftime.

However, the game flipped in Tulsa’s favor in the second half, when the team scored a touchdown two minutes into the third and didn’t look back. Although Houston tied the score with a field goal, Tulsa scored 10 straight points in the fourth before Houston added a final garbage-time field goal with 52 seconds remaining.

Houston finished the game with a 7-5 record.