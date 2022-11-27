Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Women's Basketball Preview: Winthrop
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The traditional Seahawks Tomorrow education game returns to the confines of Trask Coliseum where 3,200 local elementary school students will watch the UNCW women's basketball team battle Winthrop at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The matinee matchup will be streamed live on FloHoops with John Smist...
WSLS
Pioneers brace for C-Burg’s size in Class 3 semifinals
Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 season is two weeks from conclusion with state semifinal Saturday looming this weekend. The Region 3c champ Heritage welcomes the 3D champ Christiansburg in an all SW Virginia matchup. Heritage is coming off its sixth region title under head coach Brad Bradley,...
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due
More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
thecarrollnews.com
Local icons remembered
Hillsville prominent citizens Bowman, McGrady, Copeland pass on. William Franklin Copeland (Doc) The holiday season is a special time of celebration and remembrance, but for the Town of Hillsville, this holiday season will also be a somber one as the town has lost three of its most prominent citizens recently.
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Tommy Page
ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Roanoke native Tommy Page was a star athlete at William Fleming and at Ferrum College in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. With things now working out well in college…he decided to join the Navy..other than issues in college he had other serious reasons for joining the Navy.
Franklin News Post
Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire
About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
allaccess.com
WVMP (101.5 The Mountain)/Roanoke, VA Loses FM Signal, Now Online
WVJT Triple A WVMP (101.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/ROANOKE, VA, vacated its FM signal last night at MIDNIGHT (ET). The station has been heard there since DECEMBER 1st, 2019. The Triple A format dates back to 2009, when WVMP launched as "The Valley's Music Place." The station was heard on both 101.5 and 102.5 from DECEMBER 2016, then rebranded as "THE MOUNTAIN" in OCTOBER 2017. In FEBRUARY, 2018, it was WBZS until it moved back to WVMP the following year.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Hazel Bowman Alley
Hazel Bowman Alley, age 99 of Pulaski, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Carroll County on April 19, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Viola Vass Bowman and the late William Ernest Bowman. In addition to her parents, she...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie's Mobile Home Park bought out by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie's Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought …. Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie's Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
WSLS
VDOT: Southbound I-81 lane closures in Roanoke County, Botetourt County to significantly impact traffic
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting Dec. 5, drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to lane closures, according to VDOT. Authorities said the roadwork is weather dependent and the start date is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The lane closures will happen...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WSLS
Rainy commute! Windshield wipers needed first thing Wednesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front that has been sparking a severe weather outbreak in the South is headed our way this Wednesday morning. Showers have already begun and will continue for the next few hours. We expect the rain chances to rapidly decrease by midday and afternoon. Temperatures...
WDBJ7.com
Traffic patterns along I-81S in Roanoke Co. to be adjusted Wednesday due to road work
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane along I-81S in Salem will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th for overnight paving. This will be near mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The off ramp at Exit 137 onto Wildwood Road will also be closed. Both...
