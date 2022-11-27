ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uncwsports.com

Women's Basketball Preview: Winthrop

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The traditional Seahawks Tomorrow education game returns to the confines of Trask Coliseum where 3,200 local elementary school students will watch the UNCW women's basketball team battle Winthrop at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The matinee matchup will be streamed live on FloHoops with John Smist...
WILMINGTON, NC
WSLS

Pioneers brace for C-Burg’s size in Class 3 semifinals

Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 season is two weeks from conclusion with state semifinal Saturday looming this weekend. The Region 3c champ Heritage welcomes the 3D champ Christiansburg in an all SW Virginia matchup. Heritage is coming off its sixth region title under head coach Brad Bradley,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due

More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Local icons remembered

Hillsville prominent citizens Bowman, McGrady, Copeland pass on. William Franklin Copeland (Doc) The holiday season is a special time of celebration and remembrance, but for the Town of Hillsville, this holiday season will also be a somber one as the town has lost three of its most prominent citizens recently.
HILLSVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways

DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Veterans Voices : Tommy Page

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Roanoke native Tommy Page was a star athlete at William Fleming and at Ferrum College in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. With things now working out well in college…he decided to join the Navy..other than issues in college he had other serious reasons for joining the Navy.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire

About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE
patricksbbqtrail.com

Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA

Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
PEMBROKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
BEDFORD, VA
allaccess.com

WVMP (101.5 The Mountain)/Roanoke, VA Loses FM Signal, Now Online

WVJT Triple A WVMP (101.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/ROANOKE, VA, vacated its FM signal last night at MIDNIGHT (ET). The station has been heard there since DECEMBER 1st, 2019. The Triple A format dates back to 2009, when WVMP launched as "The Valley's Music Place." The station was heard on both 101.5 and 102.5 from DECEMBER 2016, then rebranded as "THE MOUNTAIN" in OCTOBER 2017. In FEBRUARY, 2018, it was WBZS until it moved back to WVMP the following year.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Hazel Bowman Alley

Hazel Bowman Alley, age 99 of Pulaski, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Carroll County on April 19, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Viola Vass Bowman and the late William Ernest Bowman. In addition to her parents, she...
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rainy commute! Windshield wipers needed first thing Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front that has been sparking a severe weather outbreak in the South is headed our way this Wednesday morning. Showers have already begun and will continue for the next few hours. We expect the rain chances to rapidly decrease by midday and afternoon. Temperatures...
ROANOKE, VA

