Gusty winds, pounding hail wreak havoc across multiple counties
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into...
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, Red Alert Sunday
If you're doing some "Small Business Saturday" shopping or just spending time outdoors today, things are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.It remains quiet tonight with an increase in clouds toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.As for Sunday, the early morning starts off dry before rain makes its way in by late morning. It'll be steady and heavy at times through the afternoon hours.While we're not anticipating widespread flooding issues, we've issued a Red Alert since it's a very busy travel day and you'll likely run into some ponding on the roadways. Luckily, it's a fast mover with any lingering showers exiting the region before midnight.Enjoy your Saturday, it's definitely the better half!
Pittsburgh Weather: Wind, hail combine for surprising late-November storms
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a gusty couple of hours this afternoon with large hail and high winds gusts, we're quieting down with a few rain showers tapering off through this evening and a few remaining showers early Monday morning. FIRST ALERT: NoneAWARE: Showers this evening then cloudy and cooler Monday. The next rain chance is Wednesday.A few spots in the Laurels may see a flake or two mixing in early Monday but the rest of the day will be dry and much cooler in the mid-40s. Tuesday will stay dry with highs in the lower 50s and we warm to the upper 50s Wednesday with yet another round of rain and gusty winds ahead of a strong cold front which will drop temperatures sharply on Thursday into only the 30s and lower 40s. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosStay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
