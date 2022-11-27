Read full article on original website
Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting
Former Oxford school board members revelations could impact victim lawsuits, says attorney
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The former Oxford school board president and treasurer revealed in a press conference Monday that the district failed to implement a policy meant to prevent targeted school violence. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that happened last November, which took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Now, the attorney for some of the victims’ families say they are not surprised; but the revelation is a little too late.
Prosecutors say hero student stops classmate with knife
A Macomb County student is credited with preventing school violence and being called a hero by the Prosecutor. The alleged incident happened at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens.
Local boy charged after allegedly making 'hit list,' bringing knife to school
A 10-year-old is facing charges after allegedly making a “hit list,” bringing a knife to school, and asking another student to hold a student down so he could stab him, the prosecutor's office says.
Motion filed to amend Oxford lawsuit into class action complaint
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The law firm representing some Oxford High School parents filed a motion to amend its lawsuit against the Oxford School District into a class action complaint. The motion comes after two former Oxford school board members said the district did not implement safety policies in the...
Community congregates to remember lives lost in Oxford shooting
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 30
Mount Clemens boy charged with bringing knife, ‘hit list’ to school
The 10-year-old allegedly asked another juvenile to hold down a student while he stabbed him
Family members remember lost loved ones in Oxford shooting
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford
On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
Community comes together to “Light Up Oxford with Love”
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says. A recent report forecasting Michigan’s economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Macomb prosecutors dismissed from wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by Rev. Rideout
The Macomb County prosecutor and three assistant prosecutors have been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the Rev. W.J. Rideout in which he says his First Amendment rights were violated and he was wrongfully arrested during a rally in Shelby Township in July 2020. The lawsuit in U.S. District...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle
The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply.
Armed neighbors detain home invasion suspect until deputies arrive, undersheriff says
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - Two St. Charles neighbors, who are concealed pistol holders, are being credited with detaining a home invasion suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene. The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a call about...
GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township, make disproven claims about software […] The post GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
