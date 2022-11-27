ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. One year later and the pain is still fresh. The tragedy at Oxford High School forever changed so many lives in the small community after four students were shot and killed. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 38-year-old Burton...
WNEM

Former Oxford school board members revelations could impact victim lawsuits, says attorney

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The former Oxford school board president and treasurer revealed in a press conference Monday that the district failed to implement a policy meant to prevent targeted school violence. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that happened last November, which took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Now, the attorney for some of the victims’ families say they are not surprised; but the revelation is a little too late.
WNEM

Motion filed to amend Oxford lawsuit into class action complaint

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The law firm representing some Oxford High School parents filed a motion to amend its lawsuit against the Oxford School District into a class action complaint. The motion comes after two former Oxford school board members said the district did not implement safety policies in the...
WNEM

Community congregates to remember lives lost in Oxford shooting

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Family...
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 30

Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One year later and the pain is...
WNEM

Family members remember lost loved ones in Oxford shooting

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Updated:...
Oxford Leader

New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford

On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
WNEM

Community comes together to “Light Up Oxford with Love”

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says. A recent report forecasting Michigan’s economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township, make disproven claims about software […] The post GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy