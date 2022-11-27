ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

tulsapeople.com

True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster

Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
TULSA, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Likely staff changes to be made

This Oklahoma football season has not gone as expected, with Oklahoma finishing 6-6, the worst mark since 1998. The Sooners failed to win close football games, going 0-4 in losses by a single score. Three of those losses came after the bye, with the margin of difference being a field goal. While it was year one under a brand new regime, Oklahoma struggled on the field of play in large part due to execution issues, and game management from a coaching standpoint. So the Sooners will likely look to bolster their staff. Starting with finding a new receivers coach, as it is unlikely LDamien Washington will have his interim tag lifted.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.

Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
OXFORD, MS
okctalk.com

OU planning two huge new projects

Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin trolls Hugh Freeze over rumored social media ban

While current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was considered the frontrunner to become the new head coach at Auburn, he ultimately decided to stay, clearing the way for the Tigers to hire former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze instead. Freeze comes with a pretty muddy reputation that includes, amongst...
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
OXFORD, MS
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
BOONEVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kilpatrick First County Court Judge

Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
