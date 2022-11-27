Read full article on original website
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
Oklahoma football: It’s now official; CFP expanding to 12 teams in 2024
Oklahoma football has been to four of the eight College Football Playoffs, but with the Sooners pending move to the SEC, making college football’s final four will be much more challenging. That challenge became a bit easier on Thursday when the members of the CFP Board of Managers agreed...
Which Bowl Will Oklahoma Play in? Here are the Latest Projections
Here's where all the major news outlets have the Sooners slotted during bowl season.
Oklahoma football: Likely staff changes to be made
This Oklahoma football season has not gone as expected, with Oklahoma finishing 6-6, the worst mark since 1998. The Sooners failed to win close football games, going 0-4 in losses by a single score. Three of those losses came after the bye, with the margin of difference being a field goal. While it was year one under a brand new regime, Oklahoma struggled on the field of play in large part due to execution issues, and game management from a coaching standpoint. So the Sooners will likely look to bolster their staff. Starting with finding a new receivers coach, as it is unlikely LDamien Washington will have his interim tag lifted.
Oklahoma football: Sooners going bowling, but does it really matter?
Oklahoma football is heading to a postseason bowl for the 24th consecutive season. What’s not said in that declarative sentence is this is the closest the Sooners have come to not making the postseason during that time span, which dates back to the 1999 season. It is not determined...
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.
Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
okctalk.com
OU planning two huge new projects
Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin trolls Hugh Freeze over rumored social media ban
While current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was considered the frontrunner to become the new head coach at Auburn, he ultimately decided to stay, clearing the way for the Tigers to hire former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze instead. Freeze comes with a pretty muddy reputation that includes, amongst...
Starkville Daily News
Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
Get Grinchy: Grinch inspired foods that even the mean approves
Whether it is Grinch Day or the any day during the holiday season, Grinch inspired foods can bring a little who-tastic flavor to the table. Although the mean one might prefer onions to Roast Beast, the reality is that there are many ways to bring a taste of the Grinch to the table.
hottytoddy.com
Kilpatrick First County Court Judge
Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
