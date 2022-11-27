This Oklahoma football season has not gone as expected, with Oklahoma finishing 6-6, the worst mark since 1998. The Sooners failed to win close football games, going 0-4 in losses by a single score. Three of those losses came after the bye, with the margin of difference being a field goal. While it was year one under a brand new regime, Oklahoma struggled on the field of play in large part due to execution issues, and game management from a coaching standpoint. So the Sooners will likely look to bolster their staff. Starting with finding a new receivers coach, as it is unlikely LDamien Washington will have his interim tag lifted.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO