Yesterday, outside of Highland Elementary School, no parking signs were placed on North Central Ave., which caused some confusion for some parents and guardians waiting to pick up their children. But Crookston Police Chief Darin Selzler explained that these are temporary signs before the new installment of new parking signs in the Crookston School District that have begun to go up around the schools this year for the safety of the students, teachers, and pedestrians when they come in or leave the schools.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO