CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES SHANE HELDSTAB AS NEXT FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting to approve their payables for November. The CHEDA Checks and EFT totaling $2,750. They then began approving the CHEDA half checks for December, which included $63,057. The board approved the payables unanimously.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS REMINDS CITIZENS TO DO THEIR PART IN KEEPING ROADS AND STREETS CLEAR
Crookston Public Works Department Director Brandon Carlson and the City of Crookston would like everyone to remember to follow the city’s snowfall ordinance and to do their part to help keep the streets and sidewalks clear to help keep everyone safe from snow-covered sidewalks. Shovel Your Sidewalk Promptly. Keep...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE LIST OF MEMBERS FOR COUNTY OPIOID SETTLEMENT ADVISORY COUNCIL
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the Auditor Warrants, which they approved unanimously. ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES-JON STEINER. The board was then approached by Environmental Supervising Administrator Jon Steiner who came forward with a roll-off...
HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDS TEMPORARY NO PARKING SIGNS ON NORTH CENTRAL AVE.
Yesterday, outside of Highland Elementary School, no parking signs were placed on North Central Ave., which caused some confusion for some parents and guardians waiting to pick up their children. But Crookston Police Chief Darin Selzler explained that these are temporary signs before the new installment of new parking signs in the Crookston School District that have begun to go up around the schools this year for the safety of the students, teachers, and pedestrians when they come in or leave the schools.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ADOPT NEW UPDATED EMERGENCY OPERATION PLAN
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting with County Administrator Chuck Whiting bringing forward a letter from the Marshall & Polk Rural Water System that requested that Wayne Nelson be reappointed to another four-year term to the Water System’s Board of Directors. The board approved the appointment unanimously.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 1, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Timothy Michael Buchanan, 41, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 10 grams or more of Narcotics. Henry Wayne Vold, 39, of Mentor, for Disorderly Conduct. Roger Lee Passa, 37, no address provided, for Failure to Appear. The Crookston Fire Department...
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 30, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off...
KELLY VAN SCHAICK WINS KROX’S 58TH ANNUAL SHOPPING SPREE
KROX’S 58th Annual Shopping Spree drawing was held on Monday, November 21, right after the noontime news. This year’s winner was Kelly Van Schaick, whose name was drawn from Purdy’s Shoe Store in Thief River Falls. She received $890 worth of gift certificates from the twenty-two participating businesses.
HUGO’S SCAN CAMPAIGN RAISE $1,006.70 FOR THE CROOKSTON MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Hugo’s Family Marketplace and its customers have made another charitable donation with its scan campaigns that were held in the late fall. Customers could either donate $1 or $3 donation at the tills. With the help of Hugo’s customers and Hugo’s, the scan campaign raised $1,006.70 to be donated to the Crookston Music Department.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO TRUCK VS TRAIN CRASH AT CROSSING SOUTH OF WINGER
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Zona Danielita Kaml (Knox) – Obit
Zona Danielita Kaml (Knox) was called home to rest on November 22, 2022. She was born on February 9, 1959, in Kalispell, Montana, to Mary Ann (Dunham) Mushel and Gerald Mushel, and was the third of four daughters. Her father later remarried, and Zona gained a loving stepmother, stepsister, and stepbrother. She spent her early years in Polson, Montana, and the family later moved to a 240-acre ranch near Flathead Lake in Big Arm, Montana. She graduated from Polson High School and moved to the Red River Valley in Minnesota where she built a life she loved, raised a family, and cultivated the community around her.
OVER 100 GRANDPARENTS AND GRANDCHILDREN ATTEND ECFE’S GRANDPARENTS NIGHT AT WASHINGTON
Grandparents are such important people in the lives of children, and many attended ECFE’s Grandparents Night at Washington School on Monday evening. Around 100 Grandparents and grandchildren were invited to play in the gym, visit the School Readiness classrooms, engage in various activities, and, most importantly, have fun together. They ended the evening reading Llama Llama Gram and Gramps by Anna Dewdney and sending grandparents home with a game they can play when grandchildren visit!
CROOKSTON PIRATES COVE STORE WILL BE OPEN FOR HOME BOYS AND GIRLS PIRATES BASKETBALL GAMES
The Crookston Pirates Cove Store will be opening just in time for holiday shopping as it will be open at both this week’s Boys and Girls Pirates Basketball home games on Thursday, December 1, Friday, December 2, Monday, December 12, Friday, December 16, Monday, December 19, and Tuesday, December 20.
SPORTS FEEVER – December 1, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) We have Gopher Women’s and Men’s Basketball tickets for every home game the rest of the season. If you would like to go to a game we have four tickets and I can transfer them to you. It will be on a first come first serve basis and once we start giving them away I will have a list of what is left below and on future columns.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY IMPROVES TO 6-0 AFTER BEATING FERGUS FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team’s first line of Cassie Solheim, Brekken Tull, and Taylor Field had four goals and five assists to lead the Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Fergus Falls Otters at the Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The win boosted the Pirates to a 6-0 start on the young season and dropped Fergus Falls to 5-2 on the year, with their only other loss to Alexandria in overtime.
Athlete of the Week – Kambelle Freije
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey goaltender Kambelle Freije. While only a sophomore, she has already made a huge impact for the Pirates this season. “Kambelle came in extremely confident and choose to come play for us here in Crookston because she wanted to make a difference,” said Pirates Coach Emily Meyer. “She is a big piece for us and has been a brick wall back there so far. She will continue to make an impact for us not just this year but moving forward as well.”
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates have had a couple of weeks of practice and two scrimmages getting ready for the first game of the year. That season opens up tonight when they host the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies at Crookston High School. The Pirates are coming off a 5-22 season, losing a first-round playoff...
