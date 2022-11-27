Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should move past “restrictive” caucuses and embrace diversity in the order of its presidential nominating calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status to hold its leadoff spot in the process. In a letter to the rulemaking...
Dem 2023 legislative preview: drugs, police pursuit, energy, abortion
(The Center Square) – Washington State Senate Democratic Caucus leaders on Wednesday afternoon offered a glimpse of their priorities for the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session. They touched on a number of hot button issues during a virtual press conference from Olympia, including drug possession, police vehicle pursuits, energy plans, and protecting abortion rights. Next year’s 105-day legislative session runs from Jan. 9 through April 23. ...
White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of high-wattage D.C. social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons to the White House for the evening’s festivities — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, and seemed keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, representing Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday as lawmakers responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s call for federal intervention in a long-running labor dispute. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning Dec. 9. The Senate vote was 80-15. It came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement. The measure now goes to Biden’s desk for his signature. “Communities will maintain access to clean drinking water. Farmers and ranchers will continue to be able to bring food to market and feed their livestock. And hundreds of thousands of Americans in a number of industries will keep their jobs,” Biden said after the vote. “I will sign the bill into law as soon as Congress sends it to my desk.”
Comments / 0