Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West Approving of Hitler, Nazis
Elon Musk has responded to Kanye West following his shocking interview on Alex Jones' Infowars program. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, hopped on his Twitter account and responded to one of Kanye West's tweets. After his anti-Semitic-filled interview with Alex Jones,...
Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview
Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
Kanye West Walks Out of Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL Podcast
Kanye West walked out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Kanye West, along with alt-right figures Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, joined Tim Pool for a live recording of Pool's podcast, Timcast IRL. Pool's YouTube channel boasts over 1.4 million subscribers and typically caters its content to a right-wing demographic.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’
Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
