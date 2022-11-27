ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Beta Sole Foundation's 12 Days of Christmas

The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to...
WNEM

Dashing Through the Snow 5K

The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes.
WNEM

Community comes together to “Light Up Oxford with Love”

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - One year after the Oxford High School shooting, people in the community are once again coming together to show their support for the victims and their families. “We’ve seen the town pull together through the last year, but it’s still hard and I can’t imagine what...
US 103.1

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw. A new emergency shelter...
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 1st

Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says. A recent report forecasting Michigan’s economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage. Community comes together to “Light Up...
My North.com

Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
WNEM

Most popular baby names for boys in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Michigan in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the...
9&10 News

If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately

Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
WILX-TV

Michigan woman scammed out of $15K using bitcoin machine

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a 68-year-old woman from West Branch was scammed out of thousands of dollars. According to authorities, the woman was contacted over the phone by someone posing as a representative of the Federal Trade Commision, who told her she was under investigation for laundering more than half a million dollars.
WLUC

How to get credit added to your Spectrum bill for an outage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum was experiencing an outage of TV, internet, and voice service in parts of Upper Michigan on Tuesday. If you are an affected customer, it is possible to get credit added to your bill for the time of the service outage. You need to contact Spectrum...
