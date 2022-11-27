Read full article on original website
Colorado’s new $300 million affordable housing program draws praise — and angst
In the run-up to Election Day, a broad group of Colorado public officials and organizations threw their weight behind Proposition 123, billed as a historic attempt to support affordable housing in the state. It promised hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding for a variety of housing and homeless prevention efforts, available to any local government that agreed to a few key conditions.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Expect Changes to Your Paycheck in 2023 Due to Colorado’s New FAMLI Program
Most Colorado workers are going to see changes in their paychecks next year as the state rolls out the voter-approved paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, or “FAMLI”, program to expand access to paid family leave. On January 1st, 2023, employers and employees will both start contributing to...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park
"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift
The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
Bird flu felling wild geese across northeast Colorado, commissioners told
Wild geese are dying of highly pathogenic avian influenza in northeast Colorado, and poultry flock owners need to continue to take precautions to protect their flocks. So far, there are no reports of HPAI showing up in so-called “back yard” flocks, or in any of the commercial poultry operations in the area. But Jerry Casebolt, Emergency Operations Manager for Logan County, told the Logan County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that at least 200 dead geese were discovered at Jumbo Reservoir over the weekend.
Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning
DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Two rounds of snow to hit Colorado in upcoming days, hazards expected
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
One-time payment up to $1,500 coming to Colorado residents
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
