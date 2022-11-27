ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado’s new $300 million affordable housing program draws praise — and angst

In the run-up to Election Day, a broad group of Colorado public officials and organizations threw their weight behind Proposition 123, billed as a historic attempt to support affordable housing in the state. It promised hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding for a variety of housing and homeless prevention efforts, available to any local government that agreed to a few key conditions.
OutThere Colorado

Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park

"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
The Denver Gazette

Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift

The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Bird flu felling wild geese across northeast Colorado, commissioners told

Wild geese are dying of highly pathogenic avian influenza in northeast Colorado, and poultry flock owners need to continue to take precautions to protect their flocks. So far, there are no reports of HPAI showing up in so-called “back yard” flocks, or in any of the commercial poultry operations in the area. But Jerry Casebolt, Emergency Operations Manager for Logan County, told the Logan County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that at least 200 dead geese were discovered at Jumbo Reservoir over the weekend.
9NEWS

Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,500 coming to Colorado residents

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
