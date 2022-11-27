ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

By Trent Fitzgerald
 4 days ago
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
Wack 100 Invites Bobby Shmurda to Speak With Transgender Woman After Shmurda Said He Would ‘Boom’ Wack

Wack 100 is responding to Bobby Shmurda's threats to "boom" him by inviting the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper to speak with a transgender woman instead. Last night (Nov. 27), well known hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared a post on Instagram with photos of a Instagram user who Wack says is an openly transgender woman. In the caption, he encouraged Bobby Shmurda to link with them.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’

Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
VIRGINIA STATE
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Will Smith Opens Up About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in New Interview

Will Smith is opening up about his infamous slap of Chris Rock in a new interview. On Monday (Nov. 28), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired their latest episode featuring the award-winning rapper-actor. Will is promoting his new film Emancipation but also spoke on the slap that essentially changed his life.
Drake and 21 Savage Admit They Helped Each Other Write Verses on Her Loss Album

Drake and 21 Savage have admitted to helping each other write lyrics on their collab album, Her Loss. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Drake and 21 Savage sat down on Sirius XM's OVO Sound 42 radio and chopped it up about their wildly successful new album. During the chat, the duo revealed it was a true collaborative effort as they helped each other pen rhymes.
Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs

When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim. The former 2016...
21 Savage Says He Doesn’t Have a ‘Celebrity Girlfriend’ Amid Latto Dating Rumors

Despite the ongoing rumors that 21 Savage is dating Latto, the Atlanta rapper recently said he doesn't have a "celebrity girlfriend." On Thursday (Nov. 1), gossip page The Neighborhood Talk shared an audio clip of 21 Savage during a Clubhouse chat session, emphatically denying that he has a "celebrity girlfriend." His remark comes as there have been widespread rumors that the Her Loss creator is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.
Gucci Mane Says He Wants to Sign B.G. for $1 Million When He’s Released From Prison

Gucci Mane has a $1 million record deal waiting for B.G. when he gets out of prison. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), Gucci Mane jumped on his Twitter account and posted a tweet announcing that he wants to sign the incarcerated rapper for $1 million when he's released from prison. In his tweet, the Atlanta rapper shared a dated photo of the former Cash Money rapper B.G., who is serving a 14-year prison sentence in a California penitentiary, and the message: "My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood ! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia [money bag emojis]."
CALIFORNIA STATE
EST Gee Reveals He’s Losing His Vision in One Eye, Asks for Help

EST Gee is going through a health crisis. The Louisville, Ky. rapper recently revealed that he's losing his vision in one of his eyes. On Friday (Nov. 25), EST Gee's posted a since-deleted video on his Instagram Story where he revealed that he has a cataract in one of his eyes. In the clip, the CMG artist points his camera phone at his eye where a cloudy film appears to be covering a portion of his eyeball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
